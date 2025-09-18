Tanner Koziol Graded Among Nation’s Best Tight Ends
After the 2024 season, Coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars initiated a roster overhaul by utilizing the transfer portal to its fullest potential. One of the more notable pieces of the 2025 transfer portal class was none other than Tanner Koziol, a tight end who played three seasons at Ball State.
Along with other notable additions like Conner Weigman and Dean Connors, Koziol joins a Cougars offense that's looking to rewrite the narrative around Houston's offensive disaster in the previous season. So far in the 2025 season, the Cougars have done just that.
Earlier this week, Koziol was graded as one of the top 10 tight ends in college football by PFSN College. While the Ball State transfer has received his fair share of credit for Houston's offensive turnaround, there aren't many who have given the senior the national attention that he might deserve. In fact, the Cougars may have one of the best tight ends in the country.
Koziol's Fit in the Cougar Offense
Koziol's role in the offense has been described by many as somewhat of a security blanket for Weigman. Through his first three weeks as a Houston Cougar, the transfer tight end has 17 catches for 148 yards with 1 touchdown. The senior's lone touchdown so far this season came in Week 1 against Stephen F. Austin.
While Koziol doesn't have stats that jump off the page, the senior has been effective in a variety of ways for Coach Nagle's offensive scheme. Not only has Koziol been used in run blocking, but the threat of the tight end catching passes forces opposing defenses to soften coverage against Houston's wide receivers.
With Weigman at quarterback and Koziol drawing attention from defenses, playmakers like Stephon Johnson and Amare Thomas become even more valuable for Houston's offensive production.
From College Standout to NFL Prospect
Even while Koziol was at Ball State, the star tight end gained national attention. Before transferring to Wisconsin and then eventually to Houston, the tight end stood out in the Mid-American Conference, earning multiple awards in each season with the Cardinals.
After making an immediate impact as a freshman in 2022, Koziol steadily built his reputation as one of the most productive tight ends in the conference. Still, it was his 2024 season at Ball State that truly put him on the national radar. Koziol hauled in 94 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, breaking both the single-season and career receptions records for a tight end in Ball State program history.
Now, Koziol is bringing that same production and reliability to Houston. After rewriting the record books at Ball State, the senior tight end has quickly carved out a role in Coach Nagle's rebuilt offense. With national grading outlets already ranking him among the top tight ends in college football, Koziol’s impact in Houston is becoming harder to overlook.
If Houston’s offense continues to lean on the tight end, Koziol could soon enter the conversation as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.