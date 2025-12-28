The Houston Cougars' offense showed some serious growth in the 2025 season. With notable transfers like Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas, and Dean Connors, the Cougars were expected to see massive improvements no matter who they faced in the regular season.

However, one addition that may have flown under the radar was the arrival of tight end Tanner Koziol. The Ball State transfer quickly carved a significant role in the Houston offense, and has been one of the most reliable pass-catchers for Weigman this season.

With a Texas Bowl win on the line, Koziol once again proved to be the perfect safety net for Weigman against a formidable LSU defense. On Saturday night, the tight end hauled in nine passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

He also delivered what may have been the most impactful play of the entire game. With just a two-yard reception on a critical fourth down, Koziol may have willed the Cougars to their first 10-win season since 2021 in a 38-35 victory over the Tigers.

What Made the Tight End's Performance Special

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the former Ball State Cardinal has been overlooked by opposing defenses this season. When the tight end has been ignored, he's made them pay. The Arizona State Sun Devils learned that lesson the hard way earlier in the year as Koziol recorded seven catches for 100-receiving yards and a touchdown.

In Houston's biggest game of the year, Koziol rose to the occasion with a season-high nine catches. While the senior transfer had similar performances during his three years at Ball State, he put together his best outing in a Houston uniform on the biggest stage of the season.

Koziol's lone touchdown in the Cougars' bowl win came at a pivotal moment. With just seconds remaining in the first half, the tight end hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass, giving Houston a crucial seven-point lead going into halftime.

Late in the game, Koziol left the field and headed for the medical tent. The tight end had taken a shot earlier in the game, and it seemed as though it was finally catching up with the pass catcher.

After the Cougars took a 3-point lead with a 25-yard field goal from Ethan Sanchez, Houston's defense came up big with a three-and-out, handing the ball right back to the offense and putting pressure on LSU.

Near midfield, Weigman and the Houston offense reached a critical fourth down on the LSU 48-yard line. With only one yard between the Cougars and a first down, Koziol reentered the game despite not being entirely healthy. It's only natural that the tight end was on the field for a play as big as this one.

On a play as critical as this one, it isn't shocking that Weigman went to his go-to target when the Houston offense gets into a pinch. The quarterback completed the pass to Koziol, resulting in a Cougars' first down with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Koziol's catch near midfield would turn out to be the most impactful play of the game. With Connors running for a 20-yard touchdown just a few plays later, the tight end putting his body on the line gave Houston the insurance it needed to secure the 38-35 Texas Bowl victory over the LSU Tigers.

