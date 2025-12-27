Connor Weigman Made A Christmas Promise to his Houston Cougars Star Wide Receiver

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that is certainly the case for the No. 21 Houston Cougars as they play in a bowl game for the first time since 2022.

This isn’t any regular bowl; the Cougars got the opportunity to stay home this Christmas week and play in the Texas Bowl against LSU. Houston is looking for 10 wins in a season for the first time in four years. A big reason for that is the revamped offense. The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Connor Weigman and junior wide receiver Amare Thomas on that side of the ball.

That connection has been on full display so far this season, and the fans will be hoping for that to continue at NRG Stadium.

The Cougar Connection

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) completes a pass to wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It was unclear what Houston’s offense would look like to start 2025. Weigman led the charge with both his arm and legs, but the wide receiver no one in Houston really paid attention to at the start is a household name for Cougar fans.

Thomas is Houston’s true No. 1 wide receiver and the go-to target for Weigman in almost all situations. It seemed like Thomas was becoming a weapon in the passing game, and that has stayed true. The transfer from UAB has shone with the Cougars and demonstrated his talents so much so he is now one of the best receivers in the Big 12.

Thomas is second in the Big 12 in receiving yards with 906 and has reeled in 10 touchdowns, tied for first in the conference. The 6-foot, 205-lb receiver has 59 receptions on the year for an average of over 15 yards per catch. A lot of the big plays for this Cougars' offense have come through Thomas.

The recognition has come in for the new star, making the PFF and AP All-Big 12 first team.

Weigman was asked about his top wideout this week after practice, and he mentioned with a smile on his face that his Christmas present to Amare would be more targets.

Conner Weigman’s Christmas present to Amare Thomas? Some targets in the Texas Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/bU5raDHeBL — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) December 25, 2025

“Hopefully, we’ll connect on a few and get him going early and get him to the 1000-yard marker,” Weigman said.

Thomas just needs 94 yards to reach 1,000 on the season, and that would be another great present. He has crossed 94 yards in a game on five occasions this year. Thomas was asked about that and was all for it. This has been a turnaround year for the Birmingham, Alabama native, and the Cougar connection could be on full display nationally in the Texas Bowl.