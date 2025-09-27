Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers: Box Score, Live Updates
After a week of patiently waiting, the Houston Cougars finally get a chance to sink their teeth into another opponent following the team’s Week 4 bye.
The Coogs are set to resume play with a late Friday night game against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Central. The Coogs have a chance at extending their win streak to four before resuming Big 12 play against the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TDECU Stadium.
Once the game kicks off on Friday night, follow along here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers
The Cougars enter this one as one of the hottest teams in college football. They are one of the few undefeated teams remaining, and the Beavers are ready to end that. Houston is in an elite group of teams that have not surrendered a turnover on offense.
”The first component of the plan to win is to win the turnover-takeaway margin,” head coach Willie Fritz said before the game. “When I’ve been plus one or better, all these different stops for 31 years as a head coach, we’ve won 91 percent of our games… Last year we won four games, and in the four games we won, we were plus in the turnover takeaway margin. In all the games we didn’t win, we were minus. I harped on that throughout the spring and summer and how important that statistic is.”
Quarterback Conner Weigman has been instrumental in Houston’s success in 2025. So far on the season, he has recorded 569 passing yards and four touchdowns and 142 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has been almost flawless for the Coogs.
On the other side, quarterback Maalik Murphy was a massive name coming out of high school and was even commited to the Texas Longhorns before spending two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils. Now with the Beavers, he is putting his cannon of an arm to good use. Through four games, Murphy has accumulated 964 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for a touchdown.
With the Cougars picked as 13.5-point favorites, Vegas seems to think this game is going to be somewhat one-sided. As the action unfolds, follow along here for drive-by-drive and scoring play updates to find out if Vegas had this one right.
Box Score
Team/Quarter
1
2
3
4
Total
Houston Cougars
Oregon State Beavers
Live Updates
Houston won the opening toss and will defer to the second half.
First Quarter:
The Beavers take over on their own 25 following a touchback on the opening kickoff. Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson picks up eight yards on a second down rush to make it third and two. The Beavers convert on a fullback dive.
Hankerson rushes for 14 yards and a first down to push the Beavers into Houston territory. Hankerson loses five on a fumble before QB Maalik Murphy misfires on third and 12. Oregon State punts.
Change of possession - Q1 11:04
Houston takes over on its own 14-yard line. Running back Dean Connors picks up four on first down. Weigman sacked to bring up fourth down. Houston punts from its own 13.
Change of possession - Q1 9:49
Oregon State takes over on Houston’s 45. Coogs hold strong and force a three-and-out. Oregon State punts.
Change of possession - Q1 8:49
Houston drive starts on its own 12-yard line. Weigman picked off by Trey Glasper, Beavers take over on the Houston seven.
Change of possession - Q1 8:39
Tight end Bryce Caufield fights to the two-yard line but can not punch it in on first down.