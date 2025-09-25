Score Predictions for Houston Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers
It’s officially Week 5 of the college football season and there are so many exciting games to look forward to as Houston makes its first trip out of Texas this season.
The Oregon State Beavers (0-4) haven’t had a ton of success on either side of the ball while the Houston Cougars (3-0) have been the complete opposite, hoping to stay undefeated.
Can the Beavers pull off a major upset in primetime or will the Cougars continue its winning streak? Here’s what the staff thinks happens on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Coogs leave Houston for the first time this season as they visit Corvallis to combat Oregon State, who are currently looking for their first win of the 2025 season, losing all but one of their games by three or more scores. Given how electric Houston's offense has been the first three games of the season, last week's bye should have simply served as a recharge for the weeks to come, and that will start with another massive victory for the Cougars over what has been a dismal Oregon State team thus far.
Cougars 41, Beavers 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
The Cougars will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season and should not have any issues against the Beavers when they take a trip up to Corvallis. Houston should be well rested coming off of their bye week and will be heavy favorites was Oregon State finds itself winless on the season. Expect the offense to score plenty and the defense to continue being a shut-down unit.
Houston 38, Oregon State 10
Michael Carrara, Staff Writer
Though Houston didn’t perform well out of bye weeks in 2024, this is a prime opportunity to get back in the post-bye week win column in facing a rebuilding 0-4 Oregon State. It comes down to the Cougars’ offensive timeliness and staying consistent from quarter to quarter in total yardage, without a significant dip. The return of J’Marion Burnette bolsters the running back room of Dean Connors and Stacy Sneed. Conner Weigman continues to be torrid in both passing and rushing after setting career marks in the Big 12 opener.
Houston 41, Oregon State 17
Maanav Gupta, Staff Writer
The Cougars really stepped up on offense in the statement win vs Colorado, & I expect them to at least keep it up, if not increase their production at Oregon State. While it will be a bit chilly outside, the running back room with Dean Connors and the return of J’Marion Burnette should be quite effective.
Houston’s defense has been performing at a top 10 level over the first three games and they will be able to have big plays themselves. While they’ll have to keep an eye on the Beavers playmakers, they should have a successful day. Cougars keep their undefeated season at 4-0.
Houston 34, Oregon State 14
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
With a hectic travel schedule that the team is experiencing for the first time this season, Houston will come out flatter than it would like. After a hot start out of Oregon State, the Coogs will claw their way back and win with a little more worry than fans would like.
Houston 28, Oregon State 24
Carson Wersal, Staff Writer
Houston comes into this game looking to continue their early season success before heading back into the heat of conference play. While I expect the Cougars to win handedly, I think the team truly going on the road for the first time this season means that they might be slow to start in Corvallis. Offensively, I think the Cougars will keep up their balanced attack, but with a little more emphasis on running the football with an offensive line that needs to find a rhythm quickly. It could be another Dean Connors show against the Beavers this week.
Houston 34, Oregon State 14
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
It’s hard not to feel bad for the Beavers after they were essentially relegated to Group of Five status after the Pac-12's implosion, but results on the field care little for sentimentality. The Beavers are 0-4 this season and have lost each of their past two games by 30+ points. This game being in Corvallis is a slight point in their favor, but it won’t be anywhere near enough against a well-rested Cougars team that still has a lot to prove.
Houston 35, Oregon State 13
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
Houston enters their first true road game which is over 1,800 miles of travel. Even though Houston has been preparing for road games, I think they will have to adjust to a new environment. I think this game is closer than many think it will be. I have Houston winning a close 20-10 game in a defensive battle.
Houston 20, Oregon State 10
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
It’s the first game out of Texas for the Cougars in the 2025 season. Do they get caught up in the moment and get sleepy in Pacific Daylight Time? Not on Friday night. Conner Weigman throws over 350 yards of offense and the ground game gets established early. The Beavers’ defense will allow another game where it gives up at least 30 points. In fact, the Cougars have a victory by at least 30. Cougars win big time!
Houston 51, Oregon State 13