Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Shares Story Behind Crowd Surfing Celebration
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz has won just about everywhere he's gone, and lo and behold, he's brought that same magic to H-Town.
In just his second season at the helm, Fritz has the Cougars at 7-1 and in the thick of not just the Big 12 race, but the College Football Playoff hunt by extension. After going 4-8 last year, the Cougars' turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable, and goes to show just how good of a coach Fritz is.
The 65-year-old just led the Cougars to their biggest win in years, a 24-16 road victory over reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State last week. After such a win, it's only right that Fritz would celebrate with his players.
Willie Fritz Celebrated Win Over Arizona State in Style
Following the game, the Cougars posted a video of Fritz crowd surfing on his players in the locker room, which quickly gained attention around the college football world.
Take a look:
As it turns out, this isn't the first time Fritz has crowd surfed with his players. On Monday, he revealed that he has been celebrating like that for over 30 years.
"I've done that since 1993 so I've done it a couple times," Fritz told reporters. "I love doing it after a win, the kids enjoy. We just want to have a little bit of fun in the locker room after a tough, hard fought ball game, been fortunate to have done it a few times.
"When I was at Coffeyville Community College we had a song that we sung and he kind of jumped in there and I said when I get my first head coaching job I'm going to do the same thing. Everybody always asks me are you worried if they're going to drop you, I only do it after W's so they're gonna catch me after a W, right. I get a lot of text messages after games from former players who kind of start at the beginning of the song that we sing because they know that's what we do after a win."
It's really the embodiment of the Cougars right now. Not only are they winning, but having a ton of fun in the process, and that's really what college football is all about.
Some might see scoff at coaches celebrating in this fashion, but as long as the Cougars continue to win, it's surf's up for Fritz.