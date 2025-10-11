Four Takeaways from Houston Cougars’ Dominant Win over Oklahoma State
Houston Cougars football (5-1) dominated over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 39-17 Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK to improve to a 5-1 record for the first time since 2021. It was a much-needed bounce-back game and business trip for Houston, who put up 485 yards of total offense. Houston has already eclipsed their previous win total of four from the last two seasons with their fifth win in six games.
Junior quarterback Connor Weigman put together a great performance after suffering a concussion last weekend, with 306 yards and three total touchdowns on 70% completion.
Here are four takeaways from the comfortable road win.
A Faster Start on Offense
This is an issue the Cougars have faced every game this season, but finally somewhat overcame their early struggles in Stillwater, OK. Houston had their first touchdown on opening drive this season. It was a nine-play, 78-yard march that took almost five minutes. The drive ended in a three-yard touchdown run by Weigman, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season of the season, building on a career high.
While it was a short second drive, UH did add on three points with a 46-yard field goal by senior kicker Ethan Sanchez. The Cougars defense had a big stop on fourth and 1 that allowed the short field at the Cowboys 44-yard line. They were not able to take full advantage as Houston could only muster 16 yards on eight plays.
There were encouraging signs as UH ultimately did not punt in the first frame.
Surprise Early Miscues
Many expected Houston to come out with an extra sense of motivation and something to prove. However, that was not the case in the first quarter. Oklahoma State came out of the gate ready with a trick play as quarterback Sam Jackson V threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Shamar Rigby who then threw to a wide-open Rodney Fields Jr for a 63-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
It was likely the Cowboys would go deep into their playbook, but going to it right at the start of the game definitely caught Houston’s defense off guard with a blown coverage.
This was the first offensive touchdown in 82 minutes for Oklahoma State and their first lead vs an FBS opponent since Oct. 26, 2024.
Right at the start of the second quarter, Houston was unable to take advantage of great field position after a missed 53-yard field goal from the Cowboys. To make matters worse, it was a fumbled snap by punter Liam Dougherty who was unable to get a kick out that allowed Oklahoma State to start their drive at the Houston 22-yard-line. Ultimately, that gave them the early 10 points.
The running game continued to struggle early as well with just 20 rush yards on nine attempts.
Incredible Catches Allows Offense to Explode
After a sack and holding penalty on their last two third downs of the previous drives, the Cougars offense exploded as they took control of the game. It was a great second quarter for Houston all around with close to 150 total yards. UH won the quarter 14-3 and were in a commanding position at halftime up 24-10.
After the Cowboys tied the game at 10 on a field goal, the Cougars stepped up. Houston went on a fast four-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a remarkable one-handed six yard touchdown catch from senior running back Dean Connors.
That incredible snag will definitely make the highlight reel for this Saturday. It was the first receiving touchdown of the season for Connors, who showed his multi-talented ability with a block for Weigman’s rushing touchdown in the first quarter. That drive also included a 39-yard reception to junior wide receiver Amare Thomas.
Right after forcing a quick three and out from OSU, Houston cruised right down the field, this time on a three-play, 63-yard drive that took just over a minute. Junior wideout Harvey Broussard III has his first signature moment and marked his presence with a tough contested one-handed catch for his first touchdown as a Cougar. It was a 14-yard pass from Weigman to Broussard III. Right before that, senior tight end Tanner Koziol had a nice 29-yard reception down the sideline.
A transfer from Louisiana, Broussard III had a 29-yard catch on a jump ball in the first quarter and gave his quarterback another target. As for Weigman, it was the most passing yards in a half for him in two years (Sept 2023). The Cypress native went 14/20 for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with his rushing score.
Connors flew into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game towards the end of the third quarter. The transfer from Rice had 15 carries for 83 yards besides the score.
Thomas has become a great go-to target on key plays, especially third down for Weigman. Thomas was Houston’s leading wide receiver with seven total catches for 157 yards, a career high. The former UAB product gave chunk plays to the Cougar offense with 22 yards on third down in the first quarter. He also had receptions of 43 yards, 39 yards and 30 yards.
Offensive Line Steps Up
Weigman spoke to his offensive line after their early second-quarter struggles and told them that we score on every drive from now on. The Cougars did not punt the rest of the way. He lived up to his word.
The Cougars went 5/5 in red zone and scored on five out of their next six possessions, besides right before halftime. A key for that was the great protection Weigman had to step up and make good throws. A clean pocket for Weigman has not been common so far this season, but it was great this afternoon in Stillwater with only one key sack allowed in the second quarter. Additionally, the running game got back on track after the first frame with 166 total yards on the ground.
Houston will look to keep this positive momentum next weekend for homecoming against Arizona.