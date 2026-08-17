Houston Could See a Drop in Production From This Offensive Position Group in 2026

Houston's offense boasts a lot of talent that can elevate them into national conversations.

From quarterback Conner Weigman to wide receiver Amare Thomas and running back Makhi Hughes, the offense is stacked with proven production. However, one position group in the offense lacks the same expectations and talent as the others: the tight ends.

Here is why the tight end group could see a drop in production next season.

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Weigman's targets mostly went to Thomas and former tight end Tanner Koziol, with the wide receiver having 67 receptions and the tight end having 74. In addition to that, Koziol was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and led all FBS tight ends in receptions.

Even when Koziol was on the Ball State Cardinals in 2024, he put up 839 yards and eight touchdowns. No tight end on the current 2026 roster is even close to those numbers.

The projected starter right now is Patrick Overmyer, who spent two seasons at UTSA and combined for 627 yards and eight touchdowns. Compared to Koziol, that is a big drop in production.

For Weigman, this could become a problem that affects him throughout the season. He looked for Koziol countless times and made him second in receiving yards behind Thomas.

Having a highly productive tight end in Koziol was a big reason why Houston went 10-3 in 2025 and why Weigman was one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, so not having an established star there in 2026 will be a big adjustment

Behind Overmyer, tight end Traville Frederick Jr. is a junior and has 26 receiving yards in his career. Luke McGary is going into his senior year after appearing in six games in 2025 before getting injured in the Oklahoma State game. This group lacks the experience compared to the other offensive position groups.

However, offensive coordinator Slade Nagle is a tight end expert, serving as Tulane's tight end coach from 2016-2022 and LSU's tight end coach in 2024.

Given Nagle's history, it is also easy to see him finding a way to maximize Overmyer. Maybe not to Koziol's level of production, but that gap could be filled elsewhere.

As it sits right now with players like Amari Thomas, Makhi Hughes, transfer wide receivers Trent Walker, Koby Young, Muizz Tounkara, Harvey Broussard, and a much-improved offensive line, the Cougars still look to be one of the best offenses in the conference.

And if Overmyer can just fill his role in the offense alongside that level of talent, it could be even more dangerous.