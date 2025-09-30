Houston Cougars' College Football Playoff Chances Start vs. Texas Tech
The most important game of Willie Fritz’s career in Houston is officially here.
The Cougars may be undefeated, but that does not mean they are getting the respect they deserve. When the latest AP Poll came out, every undefeated team was at least receiving votes, except for two: Houston and Navy.
A victory over the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders would propel Houston into the upper-echelon of college football programs and prove that Fritz, no matter what program he is in charge of, can not be denied. This game can completely change the trajectory of Houston football while potentially vaulting the Cougars into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Texas Tech vs Houston: Rivalry Renewed
Houston versus Texas Tech is a rivalry with a long, historical story. The two teams were originally rivals and first met in 1951, where the Cougars snuck away with a 6-0 victory. The Red Raiders and Cougars once shared the Southwest Conference together, a now-defunct conference that serviced most of the Division I Texas colleges and universities, including Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, SMU, Rice, Baylor and Oklahoma.
The two have duked it out over the span of 70 years, and it has been entertaining almost every time. Historically, Houston leads the series 18-16-1. On Houston’s home turf, the team is an impressive 10-4-1 and looking to grow its home-field advantage.
This year’s Texas Tech squad seems like its going to be the best one that has taken the field in years. Since the inception of the NIL era, the Red Raiders have taken full advantage of it and built teams that Lubbock could have only dreamt of in the past. Most notably, star quarterback Behren Morton suffered an injury in their last game and was replaced by backup Will Hammond, who looked like he could start this week and the Red Raiders would not skip a beat.
All of Texas Tech’s victories have come in convincing fashion so far this season. The Red Raiders had a bye week to prepare for Houston, which could play to the Cougars’ advantage if they are lucky. Coming off a bye, teams are usually well-rested and clicking on all cylinders, or rusty and need some time to get back in the saddle. If you are a Coogs fan, you hope for the latter.
Kickoff is currently scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Central at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will be wearing their fan-favorite “Houston Blue” uniforms for the first time this season.