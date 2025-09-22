Kick Off Time, TV Details and Special Jersey Choice Released for Houston vs. Texas Tech
The Houston Cougars couldn't be off to a better start than they are right now, boasting a 3-0 record and also a conference win already after their 36-20 win over the Colorado Buffaloes two weeks ago.
Now, Houston will gear up for the rest of conference play after they take a road trip to Corvallis to face the Oregon State Beavers this Friday, before resuming conference play next weekend, hosting the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TDECU Stadium.
And the hometown Houston crowd looks to be getting quite the gift in terms of the team's uniform selection.
Houston Busting Out Throwback Blue Jerseys for Texas Tech Game
In a post on the Cougars' official football X profile, the game against the Red Raiders will serve as the team's "Houston Blue" game, which will feature the team in their throwback blue uniforms, which bear a striking resemblance to the Houston Oiler home jerseys back in the 1990s.
The uniform is complete with a white helmet, with "Houston" written in blue, script-esque font.
Also announced in the post is the official kick off time, which will see the two Big 12 teams squaring off against each other in prime time at 6:00 PM central time next Saturday, October 4th on ESPN.
That game will mark the 36th meeting all-time between the two Texas schools, who are neck-and-neck against each other all-time, with the Cougars barely inching ahead in the rivalry with an 18-16-1 record.
However, Houston has been lacking in the matchup as of late, as the Red Raiders have won the last six meetings, with the Coogs' last win coming in 2009 with a nail-biting 29-28 victory thanks to a late rushing touchdown by quarterback Case Keenum.
Texas Tech, led by fourth-year head coach Joey McGuire, are red-hot to start the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record, and are fresh off a big 34-10 win in their conference opener against the No. 16 Utah Utes, a game where senior quarterback Behren Morton took quite a nasty shot to the neck area, but nothing to cause him to miss any time.
The Eastland, TX native Morton has put together a Heisman Trophy-worthy effort up to this point in the season, accumulating 1,065 yards with 11 touchdowns and three picks so far, his connection with McGuire over the years paying off for the Red Raiders in his senior year.
With the offenses that both teams possess, it will be hard to imagine one of these teams finally taking a loss in the 2025 season.