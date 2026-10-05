Houston Football Adds Another Athlete Commit to Class of 2027

The recruiting under Coach Willie Fritz's leadership of Houston Cougars football completely changed the future outlook of the program. Houston has taken a big step forward over the past few years and the 2026 class was one of the best in recent UH history.

The Cougars have already put together a solid group for the class of 2027 prior to this season starts. Houston just added another talented athlete to the mix over the weekend.

Jason Wooden, a three-star recruit per 247Sports and designated athlete out of Frisco Emerson High School in McKinney, Texas, just committed to Houston on Oct. 4.

More on Wooden

Wooden is listed at both wide receiver and cornerback with two-way potential. He originally committed to Iowa State back on May 31, just three days after his visit to Aimes, Iowa on May 28.

Houston then offered Wooden on Sept. 19. He never took an official visit to Houston, but decommitted from Iowa State on Oct. 1. Just three days later, he made the announcement of his commitment to the Cougars.

It's possible that Houston being much closer to his hometown in the same state played a role. Wooden only received one Power Four offer prior to Houston and that was Iowa State. The Cyclones offered him much before on May 1. He did get offers from two other Texas schools in Lamar and UTEP.

Wooden is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, which is a great size for a cornerback and receiver on the outside. He's a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and also competes in track and field. Wooden first gained experience on both sides of the ball as a sophomore in 2024. He competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter in track, which shows the speed element of his game.

Wooden made 25 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown in his junior year as a receiver. Wooden is now the 15th commit for Houston for the class of 2027. He is the second athlete in the group. 13 out of the 15 commitments are three-star recruits, according to 247Sports.

Kameron Roberson out of Cypress, Texas, is a four-star recruit at corner. Marcus Watson is another three-star athlete in the class, but he is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There is only one other wide receiver in the group at the moment in three-star Mo Poko from Fulshear, Texas.

13 out of the 15 recruits are from the state of Texas, and Wooden adds to that emphasis by Houston's coaching staff.