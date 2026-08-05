For the last decade, the University of Texas and Texas A&M have been the teams in Texas to get the majority of the most talented recruits.

However, under head coach Willie Fritz, Houston has had a recruiting momentum that seems to be changing that trend.

And it all started with the 2026 class.

Keisean Henderson

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest name that has been floating around Houston is five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson. According to 247Sports, Henderson was the No. 1 recruit and quarterback in the nation.

Additionally, he is not only the third five-star signee in program history but also the first five-star signee since Ed Oliver in 2016.

Henderson changes the entire conversation about recruitment across Texas. Instead of going to a powerhouse, he committed to the Cougars. Houston won a five-star quarterback that they would have lost to other Texas schools in previous years. So it raises the question: could this signing give Houston more opportunities to get top-rated recruits?

That doesn't put Houston up with Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech ranking-wise quite. However, Houston got the highest-rated recruit that no other Texas school had.

2026 Recruiting Class

Not only did Houston get Henderson, but it got a plethora of other talented recruits.

Four-star prospect Paris Melvin Jr. was rated the No. 6 athlete nationally, running for 1,927 yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, 1,002 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns over four years. On defense, he was able to get 82 tackles and two interceptions.

Additionally, the Cougars had two more prominent prospects. Four-star running back John Hebert ranks as a top-10 running back in Texas, and four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Bushnell is ranked as one of the top wide receivers in Louisiana.

This 2026 recruiting class is ranked around the top 40 overall by 247Sports and is one of the most talented classes Houston has had. It is still a ways away from Texas, which ranked No. 6, Texas A&M, which ranked No. 10, and Texas Tech, which ranked No. 18 in the class.

Houston still has a lot to do to be in the top 20; however, it did pass up conference rivals TCU at No. 47 and Baylor outside the top 50, having the fifth-best class in the Big 12.

Compared to 2025, when the Cougars ranked 12th in the conference, they have made significant improvements and could be on the way to becoming a top recruiting destination.

Houston is winning

Houston won 10 games and won a bowl game against LSU in 2025, making a strong resume for any recruits to come their way. Additionally, major starters such as quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and defensive back Kentrell Webb are back to help the Cougars win a Big 12 Championship.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that, given the returning talent and success on both the recruiting trail and in the portal, the Cougars could be just as dangerous as they were in 2015. That season, they went 13-1, beat No. 9 Florida State and finished the year ranked No. 8.

Sustaining relevancy and consistency looks to be the road for the Cougars, and opportunities to get four-star and five-star players are getting higher.

The Future for Houston

Not only does 2026 look promising for Houston but 2027 and beyond look better as well, and looks to be another solid class for Houston.

According to 247Sports, four-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook and four-star defensive back Kameron Roberson have committed to Houston, along with multiple three-star prospects.

Houston has a long way to go to be ranked with the powerhouses that lie in Texas.

That said, Willie Fritz seems to have them on the path closing that gap.