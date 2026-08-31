Houston Football Adds New Fan Experiences at TDECU Stadium

On Aug. 28, Houston Athletics sent out more information about the Coogs Unlimited VIP game-day experiences to give fans a better experience at TDECU Stadium.

Multiple opportunities for these experiences are present during the home football games.

Here is what to know about the new changes.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Houston Athletics, Coogs Unlimited offers opportunities to join the Cougars football team for the pregame runout, take Friday evening tours of the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center and to display a message on the video board.

It also includes a chance to join the mascots and spirit squads during their T-shirt toss, become a team photographer on the field, view an on-field halftime performance, get a photo on the field pregame, step into the public address announcer booth, be a Junior PA announcer, join the radio booth and experience the game next to Kevin Eschenfelder and Ted Pardee.

These experiences range from $50 to $200 and will be available but capped, with some allowing 20 spots and others allowing one spot. Fans can sign up for any during the home football games against Oregon State, Southern, UCF, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and Baylor.

The most expensive option is the on-field runout experience at $200 and the cheapest are the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center tour and the T-shirt toss experience at $50. Everything else is $100, except for the photographer experience at $150.

Houston is also bringing an in-venue DJ, pyrotechnics, a relocated student section, fireworks and an enhanced team entrance. TDECU will have more diverse food venues, an expanded tailgating area and the return of Shasta's Kids Club at Gate 4.

Houston Athletics' push to improve the game-day experience follows the program's best season since joining the Big 12. Last year, head coach Willie Fritz led the Cougars to a 10-win season and beat LSU 38-35 in the Texas Bowl.

The timing matters for Houston as well. The Cougars have four Big 12 opponents at home: UCF, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and Baylor. With Fritz entering his third year, quarterback Conner Weigman returning and a roster carrying preseason watch list recognition, the whole atmosphere of the football program is changing.

Moving the student section to the field level and bringing the crowd in before the game starts are details that matter in a conference where games come down to one score.

Houston opens its season against Oregon State on Sept. 5, offering the first look at TDECU Stadium with everything in place.