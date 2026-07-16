Willie Fritz Has Quietly Given Houston Something It Hasn't Had in Years

When head coach Willie Fritz stepped in as Houston's new coach, he prioritized rebuilding the team and using talent in order to succeed.

Last year, he was able to turn the Cougars in the right direction. However, Fritz has quietly given Houston something it hasn't had in years: national recognition.

Here is how Fritz has given the Cougars a spotlight into the Top 25 across the nation.

Clear Path to Success

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) holds up a piece of barbecue after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than changing the system, Fritz has centered football around toughness, player development and talent. The Cougars are trying to be known as a team that's disciplined, tough and smart.

Additionally, during this offseason, Houston has been able to acquire multiple transfers and recruits it hasn't had in a long time. From senior wide receiver Trent Walker bringing reliability to freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson being another five-star quarterback, Fritz has plenty of talent revolving around the Cougars' program.

Nationally

Fritz brought the Cougars to the No. 22 position after finishing with a 10-3 record and winning a bowl game against LSU. The last time Houston was ranked was in 2021, when they went 12-2.

However, the last time Houston won a bowl game against a dominant team like LSU was in 2015 when they beat No. 9 Florida State in the Peach Bowl.

That type of success isn't random but part of Fritz's identity. He has been able to transform every team he has coached. He is being regarded as one of the best coaches heading into the 2026 season due to the success he brings everywhere he coaches.

Identity

Houston is getting more and more attention after every win because of who it is. Historically, the Cougars were one of the best teams in college football when Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware led the team. Now, Fritz is bringing that history back into 2026.

The way Houston plays, acts and responds to teams has given it respect. The Cougars' entire culture is about grit, discipline and dominance.

With talented players coming into the football program and a coach who is bringing Houston into a spotlight it has not experienced since 2015, the Cougars are in prime position to storm the college football world.

Overall

The Cougars' national identity may be small as of right now. However, Fritz has quietly brought Houston back into the Top 25 polls through culture, identity and toughness.

In 2026, the program is expected to contend in the Big 12 Championship Game with Fritz leading the charge.

However, the Cougars could exceed expectations again and even contend in the College Football Playoffs.