Houston Makes Improvements to TDECU Stadium

Head coach Willie Fritz is going into his third year with a rebuilt football roster after an excellent 2025 season, when they went 10-3 and won a bowl game.

Now, Houston Athletics is rebuilding TDECU Stadium for the fans' gameday experience.

Here are all the new improvements that will be present in TDECU Stadium in 2026.

New Improvements

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The school announced on August 13 that gameday improvements that received positive feedback will be present in the upcoming season. Houston will have an in-venue DJ at all home games in the 2026 season, more pyrotechnics and cryo, an enhanced team entrance and fireworks throughout game day.

In addition, Houston Athletics announced on August 6 that it is expanding the Student Section, adding two 100-level sections on the north sideline, sections 132 and 133. The Spirit of Houston will move to section 137 so they can be heard and improve their visibility for the crowd.

Moving students into the 100-level sections puts the loudest part of the crowd closer to the field, where snap counts for opposing offenses get harder to hear and false starts pile up throughout a game.

Houston Athletics has also brought back a program called Shasta's Kids Club, positioned outside Gate 4 with an improved Kids' Zone. The tailgating area will provide more food trucks and vendors for fans to enjoy before kickoff.

Finally, Houston will launch Coogs Unlimited Gameday Experiences, allowing fans to purchase exclusive gameday experiences that take them behind the scenes of the program and bring them closer to the football team.

More information about Coogs Unlimited Gameday Experiences will be released as Houston's season opener on September 5 gets closer.

Could this help Houston Football?

Pyrotechnics, loud team entrances and other noisy equipment can make opposing teams feel uncomfortable during games.

The Big 12 opponents Houston will host are UCF, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, and Baylor. All of these teams have a chance to beat the Cougars, so having a loud stadium that can disrupt their flow would be a huge advantage for Houston.

However, all of this would fall apart if the Cougars don't win. The atmosphere, the fans and home-field advantage could all disappear if Houston does not perform the way it is expected to.

Going into his third year, Fritz has already proved that he can turn Houston toward the national spotlight. Now, the program is starting to turn TDECU Stadium into a place opponents will not enjoy visiting.