Houston Football's Biggest Rivalries Ranked

Houston's football program has built intense rivalries, shaping the history of the team.

From rivalries where trophies were involved to duels where Houston wanted to prove themselves, the Cougars have established historical and memorable rivalries in the program.

Based on history, importance and tradition, here are the biggest rivalries in Houston's history ranked.

1. Rice Owls

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown as Rice Owls safety Jack Kane (27) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter against at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dating back to 1974, the Cougars and Owls rivalry is known as the Bayou Bucket Classic. Rice is the oldest rival that the Cougars have, and the current record is 34-13, with Houston leading.

The rivalry became more relevant when both teams were in the Southwest Conference, as they regularly played each other. The winner of the game would receive the Bayou Bucket trophy, becoming one of the most well-known traditions in Houston football history.

2. Memphis Tigers

During the 2010s, Houston and Memphis built one of the most entertaining rivalries. Houston leads their series record 15-10 against the Tigers. Every time these two teams faced each other, it impacted rankings, bowl opportunities and conference championships.

Houston and Memphis were among the best in a group known as the "Group of Five", a set of conferences that are outside of the well-known power conferences. Both teams were programs proving themselves as the best in this group with high-powered offenses. Although these teams haven't played each other since 2022, their matchups were known for explosive and close finishes.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Although this rivalry is not as old as the others, every matchup comes with many implications that affect their chances of a conference championship. Houston leads the series 18-16, but Texas Tech has won the last seven games and has proven to be more dominant than the Cougars.

Since moving to the Big 12 Conference, Houston plays Texas Tech regularly and views the Red Raiders as a team they must get over to reach a conference championship. The rivalry is a way for Houston to gain respect not only among the teams in Texas but also among the nation's power schools.

4. Baylor Bears

Houston and Baylor share a competitive and close rivalry, as the series is tied 15-15-1. Due to the series being tied, every game feels like a moment in history, seeing who will claim the series record.

These teams have battled since 1950, but not as consistently as Houston and Rice. Since Houston moved to the Big 12, the two teams have played on a regular basis. Just like Texas Tech, Baylor is another team in Texas and in the Big 12 that Houston constantly competes with.