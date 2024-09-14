Bayou Bucket Classic Game Day Guide: Houston vs. Rice
The annual Bayou Bucket Classic between Houston and Rice will take place on Saturday, Sept 14 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN +), marking the 46th meeting of this historic rivalry. In the previous encounter, Rice claimed victory in a double-overtime thriller, capitalizing on a failed two-point conversion attempt by Houston. As the Cougars aim to bring the trophy back home, they hope to build on the positives from last week’s narrow 16-12 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma, showcasing their defensive strengths.
Bayou Bucket Classic History
The Bayou Bucket Classic, first coined in 1974 by the Touchdown Club of Houston, represents a fierce city rivalry between the Houston Cougars and the Rice Owls. Named for the bayous that crisscross Houston, the rivalry has been a staple of Texas football, showcasing the city’s pride and competitive spirit. Houston has historically dominated this matchup, leading the series 33-12. The first official game between these teams occurred in 1971, with Houston securing a tight 23-21 win.
The Bayou Bucket trophy, awarded to the winning team, stands approximately three feet tall and is engraved with the scores from every matchup. For decades, this trophy has symbolized bragging rights in Houston, residing with the victor until the next encounter. The Cougars have the largest margin of victory in series history, with a 64-0 rout of Rice in 1989, and hold the longest win streak with six consecutive wins from 1987 to 1992. Despite occasional interruptions, the rivalry has persisted, though future games in 2026 and 2027 have been canceled, with both teams opting for different non-conference opponents.
A Look Back: The Last Meeting
The most recent Bayou Bucket Classic took place on Sept. 9, 2023, at Rice Stadium. Houston entered the game following a significant win over UTSA, while Rice was seeking its first victory after a tough season opener against Texas. Despite being favored by just two points, Houston quickly found itself in trouble as Rice surged to a 28-0 lead, driven by the stellar play of quarterback J.T. Daniels and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
Though the Cougars finally found the end zone late in the first half, the game remained a defensive struggle through the third quarter. Houston clawed back in the fourth, with quarterback Donovan Smith scoring two rushing touchdowns, including a critical one-yard plunge that tied the game in the final minutes. Both teams traded touchdowns in overtime, but Rice ultimately prevailed when Houston’s two-point conversion attempt failed, securing Rice’s first win in the series since 2010.
What to Expect in 2024
Houston will enter the upcoming game against Rice with a chip on their shoulder, eager to avoid a three-game losing streak and snap a five-game losing skid dating back to the 2023 season. The Cougars have scored 31 or more points in 14 straight games against Rice, often putting up significant offensive numbers in this rivalry. Despite the recent turnover in their roster, Houston’s offensive and defensive units have shown promise, and the team is determined to correct mistakes from the previous matchups.
Quarterback Donovan Smith is expected to lead the charge for Houston, aiming to replicate his five-touchdown performance against Rice from last season. Wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV and linebacker Jamal Morris are among the few returning players who contributed to Houston’s last Bayou Bucket victory in 2022. Defensively, Keith Cooper Jr., a Tulane transfer, has emerged as a key player, leading the team with 4.0 tackles for loss this season, ranking among the best in the Big 12.
The Cougars’ defensive showing against Oklahoma last week demonstrated their potential, limiting a high-powered Sooners offense to just 75 rushing yards and 16 points, their lowest home total since 2021. Houston’s defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has been a standout, ranking third nationally in coverage grade, and his continued performance will be crucial against Rice’s aerial attack.
Rice’s Offensive Firepower
Rice enters the Bayou Bucket Classic with confidence following a dominant 69-7 win over Texas Southern. Junior quarterback E.J. Warner, who made his debut in 2024, leads a potent offensive unit alongside senior running back Dean Connors, who rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns against TSU. Warner’s efficiency and Connors’ versatility as a receiver and runner make Rice a formidable opponent.
Rice’s offense has thrived in recent years, ranking among the top in passing yardage within their conference. The Owls’ ability to move the ball through the air will test Houston’s secondary, and their game plan will likely revolve around exploiting matchups against the Cougars’ defensive backs.
Keys to Victory for Houston
For Houston, minimizing mistakes and maintaining defensive discipline will be critical against Rice. Head Coach Willie Fritz has emphasized the importance of reducing penalties, as the Cougars have struggled with self-inflicted errors in their opening games. Fritz praised the defensive adjustments made against Oklahoma and expects his players to carry that momentum into the Bayou Bucket Classic.
The Cougars’ success will hinge on their ability to disrupt Warner’s rhythm and contain Connors out of the backfield. Offensively, Donovan Smith must deliver a balanced attack, utilizing his dual-threat capabilities to keep Rice’s defense off balance.
Another edition of the rivalry
The 2024 Bayou Bucket Classic promises to be another thrilling chapter in this storied rivalry. Houston is determined to reclaim the trophy and end its losing streak, while Rice seeks to establish a winning streak of its own in the series. As both teams prepare to clash, the stakes are high, and the outcome will once again come down to execution, resilience, and the enduring pride of two football programs vying for supremacy in the Bayou City.