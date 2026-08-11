Houston Football Fall Camp Day 5 Takeaways and Standouts

The Houston Cougars wrapped up day 5 of football fall camp on Monday morning at the outdoor practice fields as the grind towards the start of the season continues.

There are just over three weeks to go until Houston kicks off the 2026 season against Oregon State at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 5, and the Cougars' group of experienced returners as well as talented transfers are poised for what could be a special year.

Houston had been focusing on the fundamentals of practice under coach Willie Fritz at the start of camp, and following the key principles he has set. The Cougars played with a high level of energy on day 5 that showcased the kind of physicality the team has.

Fritz's teams focus on playing clean while having that old-school toughness. There were a couple of takeaways from this practice as the playmakers continued to reveal themselves.

Weigman and His Receivers

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston senior quarterback Conner Weigman finally went through a healthy and stable offseason that has allowed him to get stronger. Coach Willie Fritz mentioned at the start of camp that Weigman has more zip on the ball.

That was clearly visible when Weigman threw a dart over the middle to his favorite target in senior wide receiver Amare Thomas, in the end zone for a touchdown. Weigman also made a beautiful deep throw almost 50 yards down the sideline to sophomore wide receiver Koby Young, who reeled it in on a tough contested catch.

The accuracy while firing the throw-in was there from Weigman. It also seemed like redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tyson Turner made the most of his opportunities, as he made multiple receptions. Turner is a transfer from Texas Tech and could find a role among the receiver group.

Running Back Options

Redshirt junior Reshaun Sanford II has the most experience at Houston in the running back room as he is entering his fourth season as a Cougar. He got a good amount of reps and is expected to be one of the primary options behind senior transfer Makhi Hughes.

Sanford was Houston's leading rusher in 2024 and did not play last year after suffering an injury during fall camp. He also got injured in 2023 fall camp as a freshman. When he's gotten opportunities, he's been effective.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Sanford is expected to be a "change of pace" back, according to running backs coach Jordy Joseph and can "make things off schedule." Sanford also ran track in high school and can be a speedy option for Houston as well.

Physical Secondary

The Cougars have an experienced secondary and a cornerback group led by Will James, who was nominated for the Nagurski Award Preseason Watch List. When Houston was playing in the 7-on-7 matchups, the Cougars' corners had a beat on the ball and route most of the time. Sometimes, they would be physical at the point of contact and knock the ball out.

Cornerbacks coach Marcus Trice mentioned that the overall camaraderie of the group has increased significantly over a short period of time and they have a system of accountability.