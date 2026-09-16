Houston Football Gets Major Boost Ahead of Friday Night’s Top-25 Clash vs. Texas Tech

Houston is catching a break ahead of the Cougars' clash with Texas Tech in Lubbock this Friday night. The injury report is not kind to the Red Raiders before their Big 12 opener at Galaxy Stadium.

Depth corner Amier Boyd will be absent for the contest, per the injury report. Boyd had a game-changing interception on Oregon State's Braden Atkinson in a shockingly close game that ofTexas Tech won 35-24 this past weekend.

Outside "Dog" linebacker Trey White is the most impactful player the Red Raiders have with a questionable designation, on paper. White had 129 tackles, 31 TFLs, and 19.5 sacks during his time at San Diego State. He has yet to debut this season for TTU.

Will Hammond could be down two targets, with tight end Terrance Carter Jr. and receiver Kenny Johnson both ruled as questionable too. Carter missed Week 2 but played in Week 1, amassing three catches and 28 yards. Johnson has nine receptions and 117 receiving yards.

Houston Was Already On a Roll Heading Into Texas Tech Week

Houston is coming off a 77-6 win over Southern and won more convincingly against its shared opponent, the Beavers.

The Cougars came in with more momentum than Texas Tech. These injuries just make an upset even likelier. Houston was not hit in the same way as their West Texas counterpart was.

Granted, the Red Raiders are more than a touchdown favorite. Texas Tech has home-field advantage and one of the priciest rosters in the sport.

Any break is an invited one for the Cougars against the No. 13 team in the country.

Where Can Houston Find Chances to Upset Texas Tech?

If this one becomes a shootout, Hammond is better-equipped to sling the ball downfield than Conner Weigman. Houston's starting quarterback has more results to lean on if this thing gets close and the margins are decided with self-confidence.

Both secondaries are weaknesses that must be exploited by both offenses.

Whether or not either can do that comes down to the trenches. UH coach Willie Fritz believes the Cougars' lines both need to step up their game.

“We’ve got to be better up front on both sides of the ball. They really dominated the defensive line. I thought defensively we played well at times. We’re gonna have to play a clean game. Can’t make simple mistakes, so we’re going to have to play really good,” Fritz said.

During Friday Night Lights across the state, the Lone Star State's two ranked Big 12 programs will duke it out in the national spotlight on FOX airwaves.

If the winner comes down to attrition, Houston has a great chance to pull off the early-season upset and hand the Red Raiders their first loss in their head-to-head rivalry since 2009.