No. 17 Houston vs. Cincinnati Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score
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The Houston Cougars, now ranked No. 17 have returned to action after the bye week and have a critical homecoming game on their hands against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.
Houston needs to win out in order to possibly still make the Big 12 Championship and the Cougars require positive momentum after the devastating loss at Utah in Week 8. UH has a chance to finally beat its former American Athletic Conference rival in Cincinnati, something it hasn't done since 2016.
Houston comes into this game at 6-2, with a 3-2 record in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Cincinnati comes in at 5-3 and 2-3 in the Big 12. The Cougars have lost the last five games against the Bearcats with the last home win coming in 2015.
Houston lost the last matchup against Cincinnati 34-0 in 2024. The last two times Houston beat Cincinnati, it was when UH was ranked. That's the case this time as well. The Cougars have an advantage on offense, given the fact they are healthy after the bye and are going up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 15th in total defense in the conference.
Houston's running game with senior Makhi Hughes and redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II will be critical to watch and that duo could have a big game. Houston's run defense will be important to slow down Cincinnati junior running back Cole Tabb.
Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from the homecoming game on Saturday afternoon.
Houston vs Cincinnati Live Updates and Box Score
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.