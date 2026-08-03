Houston Football Players Could Earn Themselves a Bigger NIL Deal

NIL is shaping up the world of college football. Production, long-term potential and marketability are what make players earn their brand and NIL.

For Houston, some players are hoping to earn NIL deals and prove that they are worth more.

Here are some Houston players that could earn bigger NIL deals.

Javion White, Defensive Back

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White (3) intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (not pictured) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive players often have to work harder to earn NIL deals; however, Javion White might have a shot at earning one. He follows head coach Willie Fritz back to Houston after spending his time at Tulane.

White already had a grasp of Fritz's system when he was with Tulane, so it wouldn't be surprising if he received a deal. If he becomes one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12, he will become a valuable asset the Cougars want to keep.

Additionally, his experience also plays a role in his chances at getting an NIL deal. White is going into his junior year and is becoming one of the captains and anchors in the secondary. Experience is very hard to replace on a team, so keeping White should be a top priority for Houston.

White is earning around $715,373 going into 2026 but could earn more if he becomes one of the captains after fall camp.

Sione Fotu, Linebacker

Sione Fotu has the opportunity to emerge as a captain on Houston's defense along with linebacker Jaden Yates. His physicality, experience and leadership qualities make him a candidate for an NIL deal.

Last year, he recorded 53 total tackles and four pass deflections, making him an excellent coverage linebacker while Yates specializes in run-stopping. Having a linebacker who can run-stop and another who can cover could make for a good duo Houston might want to keep.

Fotu is earning around $429,00 in NIL. If Fotu can turn heads at fall camp, an NIL deal would be on the way for the linebacker.

Anthony Boswell, Offensive Lineman

Anthony Boswell is a very special case to get an NIL deal. Many offensive linemen don't get enough recognition for what they do on the field. Boswell may not put up statistics but is considered by many to be one of the best offensive linemen in college football.

According to 247 Sports, Boswell is the 16th-ranked interior lineman transfer. He was also No. 10 overall, No. 3 in run blocking and No. 17 in pass blocking by FBS centers, according to Houston Athletics. Additionally, he did not allow a single sack and only six pressures on 403 snaps in 2025 at Toledo.

Boswell is an excellent candidate for a bigger NIL deal, having been ranked among the best transfer linemen in college football. Boswell sits around $684,000 going into 2026 but that could all change after fall camp.