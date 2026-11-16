Houston Football's Week 12 Kickoff Time, TV Network at West Virginia Revealed

The whole feel around Houston Cougars football has changed quite dramatically since the woeful Friday night loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road. It was supposed to be a winnable game for Houston against a Buffs team that was 3-6 coming in.

Instead, it was what used to be the No. 14 team in the nation getting upset in stunning fashion. Now sitting at 7-3 overall with a 4-3 record in the Big 12, Houston's final outcomes for this season have gotten clear. There's not going to be a College Football Playoff spot or Big 12 title game spot to be in contention for anymore.

What is on the table for Houston is a chance to go 9-3 and keep the chance of making a top bowl game and getting to 10 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever. That starts in Week 12 on the road against West Virginia.

Houston's Week 12 Details

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off to running back Makhi Hughes (21) for a touchdown carry in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kickoff time was released on Sunday, and the game will start at 12 p.m. Central on TNT next Saturday.

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Nov. 21 will be the final road game of the season, and it will be in another tough place to play. It's not easy to win in Morgantown, but that's what Houston will need to do to avoid having a losing record on the road this season.

The road turnaround from Colorado to West Virginia is tough, and the Mountaineers could give Houston some problems.

West Virginia has one of the best offenses in the Big 12 and by far the best ground attack in the conference, led by do-it-all sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

The Mountaineers are also coming off an embarrassing loss themselves. WVU lost 37-14 at home to Kansas, who were 3-6 entering the game. West Virginia was at 5-4 and looking to clinch a bowl game.

Instead, WVU lost by 23 points in front of their home crowd and ran the ball for a total of 35 yards. Houston shockingly gave up almost 300 rushing yards to Colorado. Something has to give in a matchup of teams desperately looking for a bounce-back performance.

Houston's defense under coordinator Austin Armstrong has been under fire after their performance against Colorado. The task only gets much more difficult with West Virginia, who still average almost 35 points per game.

This could be a classic Big 12 offensive shootout considering how both sides of the ball look for each time. If so, it could be an exciting afternoon at West Virginia.