Five Takeaways From No. 14 Houston’s Embarrassing Loss to Colorado

After all the hope that No. 14 Houston had heading into the week with a top-15 College Football Playoff ranking and a Big 12 Championship appearance still on the table, that all came crashing down in an unbelievable 42-32 embarrassing loss to Colorado on the road in Boulder on late Friday night.

Here are five takeaways.

Complete Collapse

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was up 20-7 in the second quarter with 2:36 left, and it seemed like things were going great. After that, the Cougars gave up 28 unanswered points. Not only that, UH found itself down at halftime 21-20. For a game that UH had complete control of, it completely imploded on itself.

The Cougars' offense was also shut down completely in the third quarter, with 0 points, and didn’t have any answers during that stretch. It’s almost mind-boggling what happened to Houston in this one.

Horrendous Run Defense

Houston was completely embarrassed on defense in the worst way possible regarding the run game. Colorado is just not a great rushing offense, and it was one of the worst in the Big 12 entering this game. The Cougars made it look like they were going up against the Dallas Cowboys' running game with Emmitt Smith in 1995 during Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ playing days.

The Cougars gave up 249 rushing yards, close to double what Colorado normally gains on the ground.

Big Chunks Given Up on Defense

Houston’s defense wasn’t just giving up points. The 42 was bad enough and by far the most that Colorado had scored this season. However, the Buffaloes were doing it on explosive plays. The Buffs came in as the worst-scoring offense in the Big 12.

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It was a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Richard Young that got their scoring started.

That was followed up with a 67-yard rushing touchdown from running back DeKalon Taylor. Colorado added one more massive run, this time with running back JaQuail Smith. Each back was given the opportunity to break one in the first half.

It continued in the third quarter as junior receiver Joseph Williams broke away for a 53-yard receiving touchdown. Additionally, true freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne ran in uncontested for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

Fundamental Defensive Issues

Missed tackles have been a big issue for Houston all season, and it was a big problem again. Poor angles were also taken. Houston struggled again on third down and couldn’t get Colorado off the field. The Buffaloes were an exceptional 10-for-14 on third down. Houston got no sacks and gave up almost 13 yards per completion.

Offense Disappeared

Houston’s offense is also to blame in this. The Cougars only scored 12 points total in the second half, with 0 in the third quarter. The last touchdown game in garbage time as well. Houston wasn’t able to convert a short third-and-3 right before the half, and that gave Colorado the ball back.

Fifth-year quarterback Conner Weigman threw an interception near the end of the third quarter; it was a late throw to the sideline. This was the first interception of the season that was actually his fault.

The start of the second half was just brutal. Houston’s defense came out with a key interception, and it seemed like momentum flipped. Instead, Houston gave the ball back immediately as Weigman was sacked by a free rusher and then fumbled. Those two turnovers were very costly.

It seemed like an open pass was available, but there was no recognition from the offense and no understanding that a blitz was about to happen.

Houston has a lot to think about after a potential CFP season goes right down the drain with another tough road game coming up against West Virginia.