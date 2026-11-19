The Houston Cougars face a tough challenge against the West Virginia Mountaineers after an embarrassing loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Interestingly, there could be a significant injury for the Mountaineers against the Cougars.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is Questionable

West Virginia is currently 5-5 and coming off a disaster of their own. The Mountaineers welcomed the Kansas Jayhawks into town, a team that was 3-6 at the time. But the Mountaineers were unable to do anything they wanted to do.

On 37 rushes, they gained just 35 yards, despite averaging over 260 a game. As a result, Kansas blew the Mountaineers out, winning 37-14. West Virginia has relied on two offensive weapons: running back Cam Cook, who has over 1,000 yards and led the nation in yards last season, and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

Michael Hawkins Jr. after a rushing touchdown against Kansas. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawkins transferred from the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2025 season and has been highly effective, throwing for 2,128 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The dual-threat has also added 957 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground on 208 carries.

Hawkins suffered an ankle bruise against Kansas and is questionable against Houston. Head coach Rich Rodriguez said, "If he can’t go, then we’ll roll with Scotty Fox." Scotty Fox Jr. has limited experience, but he throw for 1,296 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions in limited action last season.

He isn't nearly as much of a dual threat as Hawkins is, so he would no doubt change the game plan for both teams. Hawkins has been the heart of that offense, though, so that could make life significantly easier on the Cougars' defense. The Houston defense could use a break after being torched by the Colorado Buffaloes.

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Houston Has to Take Advantage of a Weakened West Virginia Team

The Mountaineers frankly have a defense that would struggle to stop an FCS team. That defense has the worst secondary in the nation and yet somehow really struggles to stop the run (worst run defense in the Big 12).

Maxwell Award semifinalist quarterback Conner Weigman should smile ear to ear with such statistics. On Friday in the ugly loss against Colorado, the offense had two bad turnovers that helped Colorado win, but the defense was mostly at fault for the 42-32 loss.

If the Mountaineers lose Hawkins to injury, there is no reason they can't win this game by more than 20 points. Weigman and the offense, regardless, need to put up numbers against the terrible defense in Morgantown, but the defense needs to take advantage as well.

To finish off the season, I'd love to see the defense put together a complete, impressive performance. Give Willie Fritz a reason to believe he can build on a good defensive performance and carry momentum into next year.

Jordan Allen against Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly seems Houston is dead in the water for a College Football Playoff spot. Looking back, it's clear why we are talking about bowl games instead of a spot in the CFP. Defense. Any defense can perform well, that's why consistently the best are in the Big Ten.

Those defenses, especially this season, include the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, and others. Those defenses focus on physicality and mentality. Execution includes good tackling and winning critical downs, like third down. That is what needs to happen with Houston's defense.

Talent isn't the issue, so improving the defense by the end of the season is realistic. If the defense can't improve, then there is a real reason for concern, and changes are unlikely to happen, but they may occur in the future.

This potential injury could be really interesting for this struggling defense as it presents a major chance to bounce back.