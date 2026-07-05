Houston Has a Better Path to Success Than Most People Realize

The Big 12 is no stranger when it comes to talented teams and contenders striving to win the conference.

However, Houston has a path to another double-digit win season, a chance at the Big 12 Championship game and the College Football Playoffs.

Here is why Houston has a path to success going into the 2026 season.

Continuity

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars have one of the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in the Big 12 in Connor Weigman. He enters this upcoming season already acclimated to Houston's system, allowing him to take greater command of the offense.

Having an experienced and talented quarterback who understands the scheme and elevates those around him is the main path to success for Houston this season.

Additionally, with Weigman comes head coach Willie Fritz coming back. Fritz has already established that he can build a four-win team back into a 10-win team.

Instead of making the team learn new systems and routes, Fritz has allowed players to get used to his scheme so they can refine their talent.

When it comes to success, the continuity of both Weigman and Fritz is the path to another breakout season for the Cougars.

Schedule Layout

Normally, when a team has a breakout season, they tend to have stiffer competition and have stretches of brutal powerhouses they have to play against.

Although the Cougars have to play against Utah, Texas Tech and UCF, their schedule is favorable to them. Houston goes up against Texas Tech in week three, UCF in week five and Utah in week eight.

Between the stretches of those games, the Cougars go up against lower-tier teams compared to those three. If Houston can capitalize on wins after a big loss, the Cougars could find themselves back to a 10-win season.

Improved Roster

Houston has had one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory, with players like five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Bushnell and others planning to play for the Cougars.

Additionally, the transfer portal has been favorable for Houston. Players like linebacker Jaden Yates and cornerback Javion White come into the Cougars' defense with experience and the ability to become superstars.

This upcoming season becomes one of the deepest rosters Fritz has to work with. This comes with more opportunities to switch bodies when players get tired and could have a chance at seeing what new freshmen have to offer as well.

Overall

Houston has a great shot at competing for the conference championship game and even landing a spot in the CFP.

With Weigman and Fritz leading the team, an improved roster that has plugged multiple holes and a favorable schedule, the Cougars are in a prime position to have a path to success.