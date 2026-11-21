The No. 20 Houston Cougars are going on the road against West Virginia.

This is a chance for Houston to continue its hopes for a second straight 10-win season by finishing 3-0, including a bowl game.

For the Mountaineers, this game could mean more, as it might be the last chance they have for eligibility for a bowl game.

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers are 5-5 overall with a 2-5 record in the Big 12. Their record isn't as flashy as that of teams such as the 10-0 Utah Utes, but they still need one more win to be bowl-eligible.

The last game didn't favor West Virginia, as it fell to Kansas 37-14. In fact, the last game the Mountaineers won was against TCU, 24-20, on Oct. 24.

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With this chance for West Virginia to be eligible for a bowl game, it could be a tougher game for the Cougars than they think since the Mountaineers are playing at home on Senior Day.

The Mountaineers are a team that can run the ball efficiently, as they are rushing for 240.7 yards per game. Running back Cam Cook has 1,084 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. is in the top 10 in rushing with 957 and 20 touchdowns.

They can run the ball but can also pass as well. West Virginia has had a pair of shootouts this season: a 45-42 win against Cincinnati and a 53-48 loss to Texas Tech. In both games, it threw the ball for over 300 yards.

To combat this, Houston's run defense has been solid and is in the top 40 in the country, allowing only 121.5 yards per game. The Cougars can limit the yards on the ground but the real problem lies in the secondary.

Houston is allowing 249.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 13th in the conference. West Virginia could find success in that area, as both wide receivers DJ Epps and Prince Strachan average over 20 yards per catch.

West Virginia has to face off against Utah after Houston, so this game could be the last chance the Mountaineers have at being bowl-eligible.

Houston could control the game with the ground game and play-action passes from quarterback Conner Weigman. West Virginia could respond with big plays to keep the game close but ultimately the Cougars should limit the amount of time the Mountaineers get the ball, leaving Morgantown with their eighth win.