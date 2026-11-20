The Houston Cougars fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and for good reason. All CFP hopes are dead after Houston was steamrolled on Friday in an embarrassing loss against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The defense was terrible, but the offense also left something to be desired. The offense has to execute better against a really bad West Virginia team.

2026 Has Been a Season of Missed Opportunities For Houston

I can think of only two teams that should genuinely be 10-0 but are far from it. Why 10-0? Well, a team with proper execution wouldn't have lost these games.

The previously 5-0 and now 6-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers are among the only teams in the nation to outgain each opponent this season. They've been the better team in every game so far, yet they're still far from sniffing the CFP. Almost the same thing can be said with Houston.

The Cougars have been outgained multiple times, but in each loss, they've led by 10 points or more. Against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston had all of the momentum early and led 10-0 before allowing TTU to storm back and eventually win.

Howard Sampson after defeating Houston. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the undefeated Utah Utes, Houston led 10-0 in the third quarter before Utah rallied and retook the lead. Against the Buffaloes on Friday, the Cougars led 10-0 and 20-7. You'll never guess who won. Once is one thing. Even twice is frustrating, but it happens.

But three times in one season, you blew leads and were the far better team at first, only to lose? Pretty unacceptable. Part of the reason is that the offense hasn't executed when it needed to most. The defense has been bad, but Weigman had a critical fumble against the Red Raiders, Utes, and Buffaloes.

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Turnovers have hurt Houston badly in each game so far. Against a terrible West Virginia defense, it's clear how important it is to play well on offense and take advantage.

Houston Has to Get Explosive Plays Against West Virginia

One thing to know about West Virginia is that its defense was so bad that it had the worst secondary in the nation and still the second-worst run defense in the Power Four.

The reason for this is hard to put a finger on. But at least, explosive plays and tackling have been two massive issues. West Virginia has allowed 7.6 explosive plays per game. Some teams barely allow two or even one.

That's the most explosive plays the Mountaineers have allowed since joining the conference. Houston ranks 40th nationally in explosive plays. Getting them hasn't been the issue; this team just hasn't known how to consistently be the well-oiled machine it can be.

Conner Weigman passes the ball. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against West Virginia, it's time to see what the offense is truly made of. Will this Houston team step up and deliver a noteworthy performance, or take a step back? Dropping 50 points isn't a must, but it would be nice to see Maxwell Award semifinalist Conner Weigman and Co. do it.

West Virginia has a chance to prove this offense is elite. Yes, CFP hopes are gone now. But another 10-3 season would be quite an achievement for what Willie Fritz took over. For this team to be remembered as one of the best Cougars teams ever, it needs to triumph in a big way against a weak defense.

It's time for this team to salvage what it can from 2026 and use the momentum from a strong finish to catapult itself into next year.