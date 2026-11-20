Years from now, Houston Cougar fans will remember this remarkable offense, led by superstar quarterback Conner Weigman. The Maxwell Award semifinalist and this offense has been so good in multiple areas, and for a good reason.

The reason has been an unbelievable third-down offense. A third down offense that has been very good.

Houston Has the Best Third Down Offense in the Nation

What is the most important part of a drive? Well, that's a debate between first and third down. First down is very important because it sets up the drive.

Getting more than four yards on first down is very good, while getting less than three yards puts the offensive coordinator in a rough spot. However, third down is what it all comes down to. If the defense defends first and second down but can't defend third down, then who cares?

The offense has to have the same mindset, in a way. It has to convert on third down to get a drive going. When it comes to third down, Houston actually leads the nation in conversion rate, as they did weeks ago.

Houston is currently converting 56.20% of its third downs, still leading the nation. Really, the offense has been nothing short of unstoppable at times because of the Cougars' ability to destroy defenses on this critical down.

Conner Weigman after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An embarrassing loss has pretty much ended Houston's chances in the College Football Playoff and the Big 12, which is no doubt disappointing. But Houston fans know what it is like to be a bad team in a mediocre conference. Willie Fritz has suddenly turned Houston into a feared Power Four team, led by an offense that will be impossible for fans to forget.

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Moving forward, Houston needs to salvage what it can from the 2026 season and not let the last loss derail the season. 10-3 is still a good-looking season for this Cougars team.

What Has Made This Team So Hard to Defend on Third Down?

Third down defense becomes much harder when there is a dual-threat quarterback that the team has to defend. Hence, the second-best third-down offense in the nation is led by QB Brad Jackson, who has over 700 rushing yards.

Weigman's ability to make people miss in space and scramble has made Houston a force to be reckoned with on third down. Combine this with an elite pass-catching tight end in Patrick Overmyer and one of the nation's best wide receivers in Amare Thomas, and suddenly this team presents a massive threat through the air on this down.

Amare Thomas. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running back room has its weapons, too. The experienced Makhi Hughes can easily put his head down and grind out yards. He is the kind of running back teams wish for in a third-and-short situation. Re'Shaun Sanford II, meanwhile, is practically lightning in a bottle.

He is a rare RB who can literally outrun the entire defense and is always a guy to consider on third down. When a team has a dual-threat QB with two good RBs and very good pass catchers, well, defending on third down starts to become a nightmare.

Starting this week against the West Virginia Mountaineers, a team with an absolutely terrible defense. It isn't time to just go into a little corner and cry for this team about what's happened recently. Sure, a loss against a team that is undeniably less talented hurts. But this team needs to bounce back, get a good bowl game, and finish this season making a statement.

This offense is the reason why this team is in a position to do that anyway. Hopefully, the Cougars elite third-down offense continues its good ways this Saturday.