Houston Might Have Become the Most Difficult Team in the Big 12 to Prepare For

For many years, Houston wasn't viewed as a threat in the Big 12 Conference.

However, after the 2025 season, Houston became one of the most dangerous teams in the conference, making it hard for opposing teams to prepare for.

With this 2026 season coming, Houston might be the hardest team to prepare for and heres why.

Flexibility

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has become very flexible after the 2025 season, especially at quarterback. The Cougars have both veteran quarterback Conner Weigman as the starter and freshman talent Keisean Henderson.

Weigman brings his arm talent as well as experience to the roster. He has faced some of the best teams in the SEC when he was playing with Texas A&M and he proved to be a very capable quarterback last year. However, if Weigman is struggling through a game or through the season, Houston can rely on Henderson.

Although Henderson lacks the experience Weigman brings, he makes up for it with his athleticism and physicality. He is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this recruiting class with his talent. Additionally, his play style is very different from Weigman's.

Weigman plays slowly and manages the game in order to win. Henderson is a dual-threat quarterback who can turn the tide of a game with a single run.

However, Houston is flexible in almost every position. Whether they want a bruiser or an elusive running back, the Cougars have the right people to make the switch. This flexibility leaves opposing teams uncertain about Houston's system on offense, making the Cougars extremely dangerous.

Overflow of Talent

With the recent arrival of transfers and recruits coming to Houston, the Cougars are experiencing talent they have not seen since 2015. With players like wide receiver Trent Walker, running back Makhi Hughes and defensive back Javion White, this team becomes a threat to anyone they play.

With this overflow of talent, Houston becomes an unpredictable threat to all teams in the Big 12. Teams will have to cover senior wide receiver Amare Thomas while also watching out for Walker. The same goes for Hughes and running back DJ Butler, as they might switch throughout multiple games to knock off the defense.

On defense, players like White and linebacker Jaden Yates become starters and captains who can control the entire flow of the game. If opponents want to prepare for Houston, they have to take into account of all positions instead of focusing on one threat.

Overall, with these points in mind, Houston looks like a team that can adapt and switch its systems based on how a game is going. From managing the game to playing fast in order to score, the Cougars might become the hardest team to prepare for in the 2026 season.