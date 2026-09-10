Houston's New Offensive Strength Could Be on Full Display Against Southern

Houston Cougars football will be staying at home for Week 2 as they take on the Southern Jaguars at TDECU Stadium on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

UH will be looking to build upon the 33-20 win in the season opener and improve upon some of the struggles in pass coverage, penalties and tackling. However, one of the biggest positives from Week 1's win was the rushing attack.

The Cougars were able to run the ball successfully and it was a key part of their offensive success. Houston's run game has the ability to possibly take over a game, and that could be on full display against Southern.

Houston's Running Game

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off to running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars ran for 228 yards against Oregon State, and it was a committee of three running backs alongside senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

Senior running back Makhi Hughes was the leading rusher with 17 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. That was good for almost six yards per carry. Hughes was exceptional during his first two seasons at Tulane, where he ran for over 1400 yards in both years.

He now has the reins to lead the running game at Houston, and his reliable workhorse ability could really cause difficulty for Southern. He did fumble once in Week 1, and ball security will be important.

Additionally, redshirt junior back Re'Shaun Sanford II adds a speed and explosive element to Houston's ground game. He burst out for a 56-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, where he blew past Oregon State's defense. Sanford is finally healthy after two previous ACL injuries and looks to still have the speed intact.

Sanford ended up with 11 carries for 75 yards besides the touchdown, and he could be in store for a couple of big runs against Southern as well. Junior DJ Butler was very effective in his two carries for 17 yards and he could get more involved in a game like this against an FCS opponent.

Weigman was a great running quarterback for Houston last season with 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 171 carries last season, and the Cougars wouldn't like to repeat that. Weigman had nine carries for 30 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. The focus won't be on him as much, but he can still be effective when scrambling.

Houston can put an emphasis this week on the ground game behind their new-look offensive line led by Preseason All-American left guard Shadre Hurst and take over the game that way.