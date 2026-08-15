Why Houston QB Conner Weigman Feels Better Than Ever Entering 2026

The Houston Cougars offense has the ability to take the next step this season.

After a completely revamped unit last year with offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and quarterback Conner Weigman, the Cougars' offense significantly improved from being one of the worst offenses in the FBS in 2024 to being ranked 61st overall in the country in total yards in 2025.

Houston also went from the worst offense in the Big 12 to ninth overall in the conference in points per game last year (29.1).

Weigman, the Texas A&M transfer and former five-star product out of Cypress, Texas, returned to the Houston area and found a great fit with the Cougars. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 last year with 36 total touchdowns that led the conference.

His dual-threat nature added a new element to the Houston offense that helped make it a reliable unit. Weigman ran for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns, which also led the Big 12 last season. He showed why he was originally a five-star prospect.

Now, after a healthy and stable offseason with the same offensive coordinator, Weigman is poised for what could be an incredible year. There are high expectations on Weigman to exceed last season's performance, and there's no reason why he can't.

A Special 2026 Season for Weigman Could Be on the Cards

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman had a healthy 2025 season for the most part and played all 13 games, besides missing one half against Texas Tech with a concussion. It's the first time in his career that an offseason has looked like this. No injury issues. No new playbook to learn or starting spot to win. It's all settled and all the focus is on football.

Weigman suffered a broken left foot in 2023 with Texas A&M in the fourth game of the season and was out for the rest of the year. The next season, he dealt with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in the season opener, which bothered him for the rest of the year. It affected his performance, and he eventually got benched.

This offseason has allowed Weigman to really hone in on his craft and further improve. He's felt it himself. Weigman feels great.

"I worked really hard on my mechanics this summer. My footwork, having everything in tune. I definitely got stronger, faster, physically and mentally. I feel like the best I've felt probably in my college career. I'm really excited about this year," Weigman said.

That's a great sign for Houston, and it could make this offense more explosive if his arm is stronger. Coach Willie Fritz noticed how Weigman improved as well.

"This is the first time he's gone through a whole offseason program. I see more zip on the ball, a little more distance when he throws it. It's the first time since high school he's been in the same system," Fritz said.

He made it onto the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist for the second time in his career. The talent around him, with a deeper wide receiver and running back room, along with a talented offensive line led by preseason All-American guard Shadre Hurst, can further help this offense become one of the top units in the conference.

If Weigman plays well, the Cougars will have a real shot of making the Big 12 championship. Weigman is just grateful for the opportunity in his senior season.

"I just walked out there and smiled. This is for all the marbles. I just want to go out there and give it all I have and have no regrets with this," Weigman said.