The No. 20 Houston Cougars are going to West Virginia on Nov. 21 for the last road game of the season before facing Baylor on Nov. 28.

Going into the game, Houston's offensive line received national recognition.

With both teams coming off of losses, could this position group allow Houston to control the game?

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman McKenzie Agnello (66) and offensive lineman Anthony Boswellat prepare to run a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Friday, the Cougars fell to Colorado 42-32, but the offensive line put in the work. The position group only allowed one sack and two tackles for loss.

Additionally, the Cougars ran for 205 total yards and a touchdown, with running back Makhi Hughes leading the charge.

Before the game, the offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for the first time in program history. According to Houston Athletics, the position group allowed the third-fewest tackles for loss in the country and ranks third nationally with an 84 offensive grade.

On the other hand, West Virginia lost to Kansas 37-14. The Mountaineers gave up 448 total yards: 152 in the air and 296 on the ground. Additionally, they gave up five rushing touchdowns.

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West Virginia has given up the most total yards in the Big 12 conference, allowing teams to rack up 495.7 yards and 190 yards on the ground per game.

Even though they have struggled, the Mountaineers have 21 sacks, six interceptions and 11 forced fumbles. West Virginia could have the edge in the trenches if it can disrupt the offensive line.

However, Houston's offensive line still ranks as one of the best in the nation, with guys like Shadre Hurst and Anthony Boswell being the main stars on the front.

For national grade rankings, Boswell, Hurst and Drew Terrill are inside the top 40 across the nation, with Boswell and Hurst being in the top 10 nationally.

With this high-powered offensive line, the Cougars have been able to average 207.4 rushing yards per game and 470.9 total yards.

West Virginia's offense can still score. The Mountaineers were able to go toe-to-toe with Texas Tech's offense in the 53-48 loss.

Due to this, the Cougars need to keep the ball under their control by running the ball and limiting the number of times West Virginia gets it. In order to control the tempo, the offensive line needs to do its part.

The Mountaineers work best if they can get sacks and force opposing offenses to commit turnovers. If one of the nation's top offensive lines can limit them to the bare minimum, West Virginia has nothing to lean on.