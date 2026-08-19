Houston Offensive Lineman Recognized As Preseason AP All-American

The Houston Cougars' offensive line has been rebuilt this season with three transfers and two returners. It was important for Houston this offseason to get the line right given how much of a focus is on the run game. The unit is quite experienced and has been stabilized by one of the best guards in the country.

Houston left guard Shadre Hurst was one of the biggest transfer portal acquisitions by the Cougars and came over after four years at Tulane. Hurst was a two-time All-AAC First Team selection and is coming off a year in which he was graded the top offensive lineman in the American Athletic Conference by PFF.

There are high expectations for the fifth-year senior to shine at Houston, and he's received plenty of national preseason recognition so far. Hurst was just named to the Preseason AP All-American First Team on Tuesday. He joins fellow Big 12 senior guard Evan Tengesdahl from Cincinnati as the only other guard to make the team.

More on Hurst's Honors So Far

Hurst spent his first two years at Tulane under coach Willie Fritz from 2022-23 and his true freshman season in 2022 under offensive line coach Eman Naghavi. He's now reunited with both of his coaches at Houston, and that poses to be an experienced combination.

Hurst was also named to On3's All-America First Team as well. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound guard was named to two more prestigious Preseason Watchlists earlier in the offseason. Hurst made it onto the Lombardi Award Preseason Watchlist, which recognizes the country's best lineman or linebacker.

The Cartersville, Ga., native was also named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watchlist, which honors the best interior lineman in the nation on either offense or defense. Hurst is joined by teammate Khalil Laufau on the watchlist, who is a senior defensive tackle. Hurst was Houston's only nominee on the Lombardi Award Watchlist.

Hurst will help lead Houston's revitalized running game. He was the No. 6-graded guard nationally by PFF in 2025. He'll also be a huge help in the passing game, only allowing one sack total over 1200 passing snaps.

Hurst was a freshman All-American under Fritz in 2023 and his 80.0 pass block grade since that season by PFF ranks second among active FBS linemen. He understands what the culture and requirements are in Fritz's program. Hurst was an incredible wrestler during high school and even won the state championship in wrestling as a senior in the heavyweight division.

That strength has, in part, translated to him being absolutely mind-boggling in the weight room. Hurst has a 475-pound bench press and 655-pound squat at Houston, and made it onto the 2026 Freaks List by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.