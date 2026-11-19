The No. 20 Houston Cougars' chances at a College Football Playoff spot have tanked.

After a loss against Colorado on Nov. 13, the Cougars are behind teams like No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 19 Arizona in the CFP rankings.

However, Houston still has a good shot at making this season historic.

There Is Still Plenty For Houston to Play For

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the history of the Houston Cougars football program, this one feat has never been accomplished. From the time of Heisman-winning quarterback Andre Ware to the year when quarterback David Klingler threw 11 touchdowns in a game, this has been tough for the Cougars' program to achieve.

The Cougars have never had back-to-back 10-win seasons. However, that can change this year.

Last year, Houston ended the regular season 9-3 but after a Texas Bowl win against LSU 38-35, it secured the 10th win of the season. As of right now, the Cougars are sitting at a 7-3 record, looking for that 10th win in a bowl game.

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In its last game, Houston fell to Colorado 42-32 and watched its hopes of making the playoffs fall. Despite this, Houston can still secure back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Two more games are left on the Cougars' schedule, so if they win both, they will have a 9-3 record. Houston travels to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 21, then comes back home to host the Baylor Bears on Nov. 28.

Wins against both West Virginia and Baylor are key to securing that 10th win in a future bowl game.

Last year, West Virginia arrived at TDECU Stadium and dominated the Cougars, winning 45-35 and outrushing them 246 to 82 yards.

Against Baylor, Houston was able to take care of business, as it ended the regular season with a 31-24 win over the Bears.

This year, the Mountaineers sit on a 5-5 record while the Bears are 6-4. West Virginia is below Houston in conference play but needs one more win to be bowl-eligible. Baylor is tied with the Cougars in the conference, so both games could pose a threat to Houston.

Additionally, another 10-win season would mean that Houston's 2025 season wasn't just a fluke. Doing it twice in a row would show that head coach Willie Fritz built a winning program.

Although Houston has three losses this season and playoff hopes are gone, it still has program history available. However, it only happens if the Cougars can finish the year off strong and go 3-0.