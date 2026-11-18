There were some hopes that the Houston Cougars could potentially compete for a College Football Playoff spot this season, and after a 6-1 start heading into Utah, everything seemed on the table.

It hasn't been an ideal stretch for Houston since then, and the absolutely shocking loss to Colorado last Friday night put any realistic chance of contention to rest. The Cougars now sit at 7-3, and even reaching the Big 12 Championship is quite the long shot.

Houston won't be able to exceed last year's win total, but could still end up being ranked at a higher spot and win a bigger bowl game. The Cougars were ranked at No. 14 heading into the Colorado game and dropped to No. 20 in the AP Poll. Houston's rankings have matched in the College Football Playoff as well. That continued in the Week 11 rankings.

Houston Still in the Top 25 of CFP Rankings

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Kylan Salter (41) tackles Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Houston moved down six spots to No. 20 in the CFP rankings released on Tuesday night. UH is right underneath Big 12 foe Arizona and one spot ahead of South Carolina. Houston took the biggest fall in the entire CFP rankings, and that was understandable.

The Cougars still being in the top 20 could be viewed as a surprise, but the reality was there are a lot of open spots for the bottom five teams. Houston has still shown enough to be ranked.

UH being at No. 20 is still higher than any position it was last season, and could move back up close to or even in the top 15 by the end of the year if the Cougars go 10-3 and win a quality bowl game.

Houston was just three spots out from the top 12 of the CFP in the Week 10 rankings, and it shows how close to the Cougars were this season to achieving something historic. A win over Colorado would've likely seen Houston at No. 13 overall, with a chance to get in if one of the other contending teams slipped up. Now, that is no longer possible.

If Houston had beaten either Texas Tech or Utah this season, which were both one-possession losses, the Cougars could've been in the top 10. Houston still showed it was a real contender this season that was just a couple plays away.

The Cougars have two games left in the regular season, and that starts with the final road game of the year at West Virginia on Saturday at 12 p.m.. Following that, Houston will take on Baylor in its last home game of the season on Nov. 28. That will be a blackout and senior night with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.