The No. 20 Houston Cougars are being forced to make a major change at quarterback ahead of Saturday's matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown.

Houston freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson will make his first-career start, per multiple repoorts. Conner Weigman is dealing with an injury and is unable to play. He was previously listed as a game-time decision.

Weigman warmed up a little over an hour before kickoff but isn't healthy enough. This paves the way for Henderson, who has appeared in just two games this season.

Who is Keisean Henderson?

Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Houston native, Henderson was the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class and is the highest-rated recruit in program history.

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At 6-5, 195 pounds, Henderson is a gifted passer and athlete.

Now, he gets a chance to show if the hype is warranted. With a full game of reps coming his way, he will have a chance to let it loose while also going through some potential growing pains.

Henderson has stayed patient this season, waiting behind a veteran in Weigman. Houston fans anticipated Henderson taking over the reins fully next season but they're not getting an early glimpse at what the future could hold.

Under head coach Wille Fritz, the Cougars have proven that they are a Big 12 contender with hopes of making the College Football Playoff, though that chance is all but over this season.

Perhaps Henderson can officially get them over the hump once he takes over the offense next season.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.