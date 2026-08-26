Houston QB Keisean Henderson Earns Spot on Freshman of the Year Watchlist

The Houston Cougars have a unique situation this season with two former five-star quarterbacks on the roster. Houston features one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country in 2026.

However, there can only be one starter. There's no question about who it is. Senior Conner Weigman will be leading Houston again this season and is poised for a special year. Right next to him stands the future of the Cougars as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in 2026 by 247Sports.

Freshman Keisean Henderson is the highest-rated recruit in program history and became just the third five-star signee in Houston history behind defensive tackle Ed Oliver in 2016 and wide receiver Deontay Greenberry in 2012.

Henderson, being from the Houston area and playing high school football at the Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas, makes his signing with the Cougars even more notable. It marked the signature moment of coach Willie Fritz's goal to recruit heavily in and around the city.

While Weigman has the reins this season, Henderson has been taking it all in and gaining valuable experience for when his time comes. It's not like he won't be involved at all. Fritz spoke earlier this year about Henderson still getting some opportunities this year.

Henderson was now named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List on Wednesday, which is awarded to the best freshman in college football.

Henderson on His First Watch List

Keisean Henderson lands on the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Watchlist!#BuiltByHouston x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/0v9oJnE3wT — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) August 26, 2026

Henderson was one of 37 freshmen in the country named to the watch list. He was also one of just 18 true freshmen as well as one of four true freshman quarterbacks to make the list. It's rare company that he's keeping among freshmen this year.

The other three true freshman quarterbacks are Tait Reynolds of Clemson, Jared Curtis of Vanderbilt and Faizon Brandon of Tennessee. Brandon is the only one who's been named a starter.

Henderson is incredibly talented and was named the top dual-threat quarterback in the nation according to ESPN.

Henderson threw for 6,415 yards and 76 passing touchdowns and added 661 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns over his four-year varsity career. In his senior season, Henderson threw for 3,821 yards with 45 passing touchdowns on a 73.7% completion percentage and rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was a 1,000-yard receiver in his freshman year and played defense in his sophomore year while also competing in track and field and baseball. Henderson played an independent schedule in high school, and he will require some time to adjust to the FBS level. It's a great situation for him to be in at Houston.

"He's really good. He's what they thought he was going to be, a five-star player. He could throw the ball around the field and make plays with his legs and he's getting better each and every day and it's really cool to watch," Weigman said early in fall camp.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin won the award last year, while Colin Simmons of Texas won it in 2024. Other quarterbacks besides Sayin to win the award include Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence.