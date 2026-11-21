The Houston Cougars desperately need a win in Week 12, going up against the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road. There have been some big questions surrounding what happened to Houston against Colorado last week and the scale of that shocking loss that effectively knocked the Cougars out of the College Football Playoff and Big 12 title race.

Houston, now ranked No. 20, has struggled this year on the road with a 2-3 mark, and it must beat a powerful West Virginia offense away from home in Morgantown. The Cougars have not been as effective on the road compared to the comforts of TDECU Stadium and a win at WVU would bring them to a 3-3 road record overall.

Houston enters at 7-3 overall and has to take care of business this time around in order to reach 10 wins. Here are our Houston Cougars on SI staff predictions.

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard (20) rushes against Houston Cougars defensive end Latreveon McCutchin (10) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 45, West Virginia 43

It will be a challenge for Houston's defense that has struggled immensely after the bye week to contain Mountaineers sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who had 30 total touchdowns and almost 1000 yards on the ground. He also has over 2100 passing yards.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

West Virginia is also looking for a bounce-back performance after it lost 37-14 at home against Kansas. I expect the Mountaineers to put up a lot of points and yards and make this a very close game. Coach Rich Rodriguez's team put up 45 on Houston last year in a surprise road win, and it was a problem for defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong then as well.

Houston's offense has a chance to go up against the worst defense in the Big 12, and it will put up the most points in a game this year. The Cougars' offense failed to execute in the third quarter last week and stay consistent, but will this time around through both the air and ground.

UH's defense will still find a turnover, and the Cougars will escape with a win on a walk-off field goal. -Maanav Gupta

Houston 52, West Virginia 31

It will be a high-scoring affair, but it is a game that Houston can’t afford to lose. With West Virginia arguably having the worst defense in the FBS, scoring points shouldn’t be a problem for Conner Weigman and Co. Perhaps Michael Hawkins Jr. doesn’t play, but Houston’s defense will likely struggle. In the end, though, the Cougars will win thanks to a remarkable performance from the whole offense. -Tyler Crum

Houston 37, West Virginia 20

West Virginia is likely to have a high passing game against the Cougars secondary. However Houston will still dominate and control this game with the rushing attack, having over 250 yards on the ground. The Cougars’ defense will limit West Virginia’s chances of scoring, resulting to turnovers committed by the Mountaineers. -Micah Clay