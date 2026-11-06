Houston's Receiving Trio Gives Cincinnati Three Different Problems to Solve

The No. 17 Houston Cougars will be taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats in their homecoming game on Saturday afternoon, and it presents a matchup going back to the American Athletic Conference days.

In order for Houston to keep its season alive with another home win and improve to 7-2, the Cougars' offense must get back on track. The bye week has certainly helped the team with health and improved its chances of doing so.

Houston's offense has been a strong group this season, led by senior quarterback Conner Weigman, who'll be looking for a bounce-back game at home. The weapons across the board have significantly improved, which is a big reason why Houston is more explosive.

Cougars Have Personnel Advantage

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) makes a reception during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati will have to pick its poison when it comes to defending the Cougars. Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas is the leader of the pack, and he was an All-Big 12 First Team preseason member. Thomas has 41 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns so far this year.

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He had five catches for 133 yards against Utah in Week 8. Thomas is a strong red-zone target for Weigman and is quite elusive in the open field.

The big news this week is that redshirt junior tight end Patrick Overmyer is back after suffering an injury on the first drive against Utah. He's been one of the best at his position this season, with 432 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Overmyer, at 6-foot-5, commands a huge presence across the middle of the field and can change the game, as seen in the struggles without him in Salt Lake City. Additionally, redshirt sophomore receiver Koby Young is a big-play threat.

He can take Houston over the top and also make contested catches. Young has five touchdowns this year on 16 receptions for 347 yards. These three touchdown threats could be a big problem for Cincinnati's defense, which ranks 15th overall out of 16 teams in the conference.

The Bearcats do have an experienced secondary and a versatile star in senior linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. Cincinnati has two senior transfers at safety in MJ Cannon and Jasper Beeler, as well as a senior transfer at cornerback in Jacob Finley.

It's likely the matchup of Overmyer against either of the two safeties or even Peek Jr. could play a big role. Additionally, Finley will have to deal with either Thomas or Young on the outside, who can break away. Cincinnati has a redshirt sophomore corner in Kenny Worthy, and whoever matches up against him could have a more favorable matchup.

It's no secret Houston has the advantage here. It's just a matter of the Cougars coming through.