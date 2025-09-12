Houston Releases Hype Video Ahead of Colorado Buffaloes Matchup
On Friday night, the Houston Cougars are set to embark on their revenge tour in the Big 12.
The first opponent they will face in Big 12 play will undoubtedly bring attention to the Third Ward, as Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes march into TDECU Stadium as a 6.5-point underdog, hungry for a win after a 1-1 start.
On Thursday, the Coogs released a hype video on X ahead of the most important game of the season so far.
Houston Cougars vs Coach Prime’s Buffaloes
The video starts with Cougars' head coach Willie Fritz giving his opinion on momentum while clips from the past two weeks roll in the background, something he says he does not believe in.
“I’m not one of those people that believe in momentum,” Fritz said in the video. “I think each game is its own season. You can’t dwell on past successes, or past failures. You’ve got to put everything into it you possibly can.”
Moving forward was a sentiment Fritz was preaching before even leaving Rice after Houston’s Week 2 victory.
“We've got to accelerate, dropping this one and moving on to the next one,” Fritz said after the game. “That's how you can win games. You never want to sit back and dwell on past successes. Some people think, ‘Oh, that's good,’ just to keep momentum. I've seen guys have a great game and the next game they suck because they don't put the same amount of work into it. You don't want to sit there if you do something bad and have that beat you twice.”
As for Colorado, Sanders is thriving in the underdog role. On Tuesday, he said he is drawn to players who are often overlooked and believes it provides them with an advantage.
"I love the guy or the woman who's not selected, who's not poised, whose articulation might not be correct, who might not have the right outfit in their closet, or shoes, but wants it," Sanders said. "I love and I will invest in an underdog every day that ends with a Y."
With a primetime game on Friday night, all eyes will be on the second Big 12 matchup of the 2025 college football season. Kickoff between the two squads is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and is also available for streaming on Fubo.