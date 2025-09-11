Deion Sanders Underdog Mentality Sets Stage For Houston Upset
The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Texas this week to open up Big 12 Conference play against the Houston Cougars.
Entering as 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coach Deion Sanders knows his team faces a tough challenge but hopes his squad can make a statement early in the season with an upset on the road.
While Sanders is a proven winner, he’s no stranger to the underdog experience. At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, he reflected on what draws him to athletes who are often overlooked:
"I love the guy or the woman who's not selected, who's not poised, whose articulation might not be correct, who might not have the right outfit in their closet, or shoes, but wants it," Sanders said. "I love and I will invest in an underdog every day that ends with a Y."
Underdog Mentality
Sanders may have found his next underdog to invest in with Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub.
For Staub, the role is familiar territory. He entered last week's game against Delaware third on the depth chart. However, when given his chance, he made the absolute most of his opportunity, passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
While Sanders hasn’t officially confirmed a starter, Staub is expected to take the first snaps this Friday.
“Staub has been doing a phenomenal job getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that decision yet,” Sanders said.
Staub is no stranger to road starts in hostile territory. In his last start for the Buffs in 2023, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in a 17-23 loss to Utah, demonstrating poise and efficiency against a tough opponent on the road.
While quarterback Kaidon Salter could see select packages if the Buffs need a change of pace or if Staub struggles to replicate the touch he showed in Boulder against Delaware, if Staub can recreate that magic, he could not only lead CU to an upset, but he could also provide them with a new offensive identity.
MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact
MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
Keys to an Upset
Colorado’s path to an upset in Houston will hinge on execution across three critical areas: offensive efficiency, ball security, and defensive containment of Houston’s dynamic playmakers.
CU Linebackers Jeremiah Brown and Martavius French, along with defensive end Reginald Hughes, will be instrumental in limiting the Cougars’ offense and creating or capitalizing on turnover opportunities.
Facing a far more talented opponent than Delaware, the Buffs must maintain discipline while adjusting on the fly, particularly in defensive assignments and offensive reads. Any breakdown in communication or missed assignment could be costly on the road, as momentum will likely play a big role.
Special teams could also play a decisive role. Field position, return opportunities, and kick coverage could swing momentum in a closely contested matchup. Colorado kicker Damon Greaves has shown his precision in recent games, with three punts inside the 20-yard line in each of Colorado’s last two contests, providing the Buffs with a strategic advantage in the battle for field position.
Looking Ahead
While an upset in Houston could validate Sanders’ quarterback approach, the bigger picture lies in the growth of his program and the solidification of a leader from behind center.
Gaining clarity at quarterback will help the Buffs better understand their team identity and establish a foundation for the rest of the season.
Demonstrating competitiveness early in Big 12 play also sends a strong message to recruits that Colorado is a program still on the rise.
The Buffs will be back in action against Houston at 5:30 p.m. MT this Friday, September 12, on ESPN, as they aim to rewrite expectations on the road.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.