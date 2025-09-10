Colorado's Perceived Indecision at QB Could Be A Major Challenge For Houston
For most of his coaching career, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has had an easy decision at the quarterback position.
In 2017, he became the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School, where his son Shedeur was the primary passer. Sanders would take the head coaching job at Jackson State, then Colorado, and Shedeur would follow. After the 2024 season, Shedeur graduated and left for the NFL. For the first time in his collegiate coaching career, Sanders has to hold a quarterback competition to see which passer will be the Buffs’ main guy.
Ahead of the Houston Cougars’ Week 3 matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes, reports came out that third-string quarterback Ryan Staub was getting the starting nod. In his Tuesday press conference, Sanders pretty adamantly refuted the claims.
How Should Houston Prepare for Multiple QBs?
In last week’s 31-7 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, the Buffaloes fielded three separate passers. The starter, former Liberty transfer Kaiden Salter, completed 13 of his 16 passing attempts for 102 yards. Backup Julian Lewis went two-for-four with eight yards. Staub stole the show with his impressive performance, however. He completed seven of his ten passing attempts for over 150 yards and two touchdowns.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Colorado was expected to start Staub against Houston, a claim that Sanders quickly refuted.
“I’m not confirming none of y’all, y’all know that,” Sanders said, per On3. “We ain’t like that. We good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job of getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet. You know, in today’s media, we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first."
Based on Sanders’ response, it would be news if the Buffaloes move in any direction other than Salter. Then again, this could all be a misdirect, and Staub very well could get the call.
Houston coach Willie Fritz will need to focus on both Salter and Staub winning the starting role. If it were any other position on the football field, it would not be as big a deal, but teams tend to take on the identity of their quarterback.
On a hot 2-0 start, Fritz’s second-year Cougars are seeking an impressive win to start Big 12 play, and a win over Coach Prime and the Buffaloes is just what they are looking for.
Houston and Colorado will kick off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.