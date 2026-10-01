Houston Run Defense Draws Major Test Against UCF

On Saturday, the No. 20 Houston Cougars host the UCF Knights with an opportunity to bounce back in conference play.

Houston's run defense has been great so far, but the Knights still pose a challenge. The Cougars haven't exactly faced the most efficient running games yet.

The Houston Run Defense Struggled In its Last Test

In their first two games, the Cougars allowed only 20 rushing yards. In Week 1, Houston shut down the Oregon State Beaver run game, allowing only 26 rushing yards on 25 carries.

In Week 2, the run defense did even better, holding the Southern Jaguars to -6 rushing yards on 22 carries. These two games made the run defense of Houston the best in the country heading into their marquee matchup against the then No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders had struggled to run effectively up to that point. However, they finally clicked. The Red Raiders didn't put on a jaw-dropping running performance, but they still put up 168 yards on 32 carries. Houston started fast too, going up 10-0 and looking great up front.

Texas Tech QB Will Hammond hands the ball off to RB Cameron Dickey in the second half of the game against the Cougars. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, as the game moved on, the Red Raider duo of Ja'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey looked better and better. Both running backs ran for a touchdown and helped Texas Tech rally and win 28-26.

Allowing those numbers on the ground won't exactly keep the defensive coordinator up all night. However, the run defense looked completely different from its first couple of games. Last week, Houston rebounded nicely on the run defense, allowing only 66 yards on 26 carries. But of course, the Georgia Southern Eagles don't really offer a huge test for that Houston defensive line.

UCF Will Try to Establish the Run Game... Will the Cougars Be Ready?

Enter this week. Houston now faces a potentially very tough challenge in UCF. The Cougars got into it with the Knights in a dogfight in 2025, eventually coming away with a 30-27 win over a Knights team that went 5-7 and missed a bowl game.

UCF enters this matchup without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, with backup Keyone Jenkins taking his place. While Jenkins did well against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 4, completing 19 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 21-13 win, it would be silly for UCF not to try to establish an efficient run game.

The Knights have struggled to pass the ball, averaging just 158.0 passing yards per game, the worst in the Big 12 and second-worst in the Power Four. The run game has been alright, so Houston should expect the Knights to try to run the ball at least some.

Running backs Duke Watson (40 carries for 354 yards and three touchdowns) and Landen Chambers (21 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns) have been solid thus far. This RB room doesn't present the biggest challenge for Houston in 2026, but it can still give the Cougars a hard time.

Of course, the one weakness that has held Houston back is their secondary. The Knights would also miss a massive opportunity by not testing Houston's pass defense. Jenkins proved against TCU that he can be accurate and efficient enough to beat a good opponent.

Really, a football team's goal is to have balance on offense. If a team runs the ball too much with little success, it's shooting itself in the foot. Throw too much? Well, that's essentially asking for interceptions and easy three-and-outs (unless the passing game is unstoppable). Simply put, UCF will try to run the ball and pass when it has to.

But it is certainly notable that this Knights team could be a different kind of test for an elite run defense so far. This game offers a chance for both facets of the defense to impress. But if this defensive line can keep holding up against the run, we might learn just how good the Cougars truly are. The AP Top 25 voters gave the Cougars an upvote of confidence recently, and it will be intriguing to see if those voters were right in doing so.