Houston Run Defense Has Become One of the Best in College Football

The No. 20 Houston Cougars' run defense is one of the best in the country, ranking fourth in college football.

They allow 74 yards per game, which is a major improvement from last year when they allowed 129 rushing yards per game.

It all starts with the front seven defending the trenches.

The Defensive Front

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) defends as UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Khalil Laufau has been the anchor in the front with 19 tackles and two sacks. Laufau is coming off a season in which he had 35 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 2025.

Former Oregon transfer Ashton Porter was the Cougars' replacement for Eddie Walls III, who had 66 tackles and seven sacks. Porter currently has two sacks, 13 tackles and two pass deflections.

Defensive tackles Myles Parker and De'Marion Thomas have anchored the middle and stopped any runs going inside.

Finally, linebackers Brandon Mack II and Latreveon McCutchin have become solid run stoppers on the edges, with Mack having 15 tackles and McCutchin having 10 tackles and an interception.

Then, Jaden Yates comes into the linebacker position as a run stopper with 29 tackles and a sack.

After the game against UCF, McCutchin talked about the mindset the defense had on the sideline throughout the game during the post-game press conference.

"That goes back to that positive mindset," McCutchin said. "So, just on the sideline, everybody was positive and pumping each other's tires up."

The Production

In the season opener against Oregon State, the tone was set early. Houston's run defense limited the Beavers to 26 yards on 25 carries while Southern finished with minus six yards a week later.

Texas Tech was the only team to run efficiently against Houston, finishing the game with 168 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Georgia Southern mustered up 66 yards on 26 carries and UCF finished with 73 rushing yards. Kansas State was the biggest test. It ranked 13th nationally in rushing yards with 240.8 per game.

However, Houston was able to limit the Wildcats to 117 rushing yards and quarterback Avery Johnson, who led the team in rushing yards coming in, to 39 yards.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has turned the defense around, especially in the run. Houston ranked 38th nationally against the run last year and finished in the top 50 in other major categories.

Houston is going up against No. 18 Oklahoma State, which ranks eighth in rushing yards in the Big 12 with 199 per game. With a rushing defense that is considered one of the best in the nation, Houston might be able to keep the momentum going and limit the Cowboys to under 100 rushing yards.