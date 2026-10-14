3 Key Battles in Houston's Week 7 Game Against Oklahoma State

The No. 20 Houston Cougars have a big task ahead of them this week in a monumental home game against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. This game is important for the Big 12 race and gives Houston a chance to win a signature game at home.

Both teams have some really talented players, and there are quite a few matchups that are very intriguing. Here are three key matchups that will decide this huge ranked contest.

Cowboys Receivers vs Cougars Secondary

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Shamar Rigby (7) runs after a reception during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston's pass defense has been ranked as one of the worst in the Big 12 so far this season, and while it has gotten better over the last few weeks, Oklahoma State will be its biggest test of the year.

The Cowboys have arguably the most potent air attack in the Big 12 and are effective in high usage. The Cougars have experience in the back end with redshirt junior corner Will James and fifth-year cornerback Jalen Mayo. Both fifth-year safeties are returning starters in Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen.

There were some big coverage busts earlier, but Houston has cleaned that up. This game will tell if Houston's experienced secondary is on the same page. Their individual grades have been good, but Houston will need to be on top of its game to stop Oklahoma State's group that features junior Wyatt Young and a 6-foot-5 senior in Justin Bowick. Those two have combined for nine touchdowns.

Houston Run Game vs Oklahoma State Run Defense

The run presents Houston with its best bet to win this game. The Cougars have one of the better rushing attacks in the conference, and the one-two punch of senior Makhi Hughes and redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II is as good as it gets.

Hughes brings the power and tough yardage, while Sanford brings the explosiveness and speed. Houston also has great time of possession. That goes hand in hand with the running game. The Cougars will need to control the time and keep the ball away from the powerful Oklahoma State offense. That will also rest the defense.

The Cowboys don't have the best run defense, so Houston must take advantage.

Weigman/Mestemaker vs Front Seven

The two quarterbacks will be under the spotlight in this one as two of the best in the Big 12. Senior field general Conner Weigman and redshirt sophomore Drew Mestemaker both offer elite passing skills along with the ability to tuck and run the ball while scrambling.

Whether each team's pass rush and linebackers can get after the quarterbacks and keep them from creating plays off-schedule will be key.