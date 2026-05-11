Houston Simply Cannot Afford To Lose This Game in 2026

Winning is a mindset.

Houston’s mindset going into every week is to come out with a victory, no matter how pretty or sloppy the performance is.

For head coach Willie Fritz & Co., securing a very pivotal matchup in this Big 12 conference game could generate a ton of confidence for a group of men that fell short of the mark at home last season.

If the Cougars can get a resume-building win over the Red Raiders on the road, imagine how much that would boost the team's perspective and what it is capable of. Here’s why it is so important to secure this one in the win column.

Why Defeating Texas Tech Matters

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last season, the Cougars were undefeated heading into their matchup with the Red Raiders and had a healthy quarterback. At the time of that contest, both teams were undefeated, felt good about their units, and believed they could make a deep run.

One of them dropped an early game on the schedule that mattered when it came down to staying atop the standings, and it was the Cougars who dropped the game 35-11 with quarterback Conner Weigman injured.

This time, it is a comparable circumstance: both collide again, this time on Texas Tech’s turf, and whoever wins sets the tone for the upcoming weeks against other schools that will be climbing to take them down.

Houston struggled to produce any offense in that game as well, with Weigman not playing the entire outing. The defense gave up 345 yards in the air and 207 on the ground, so it wasn’t a great day for defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and his crew. As for offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, his group totaled only 164 yards through the air and 103 on the ground, so addressing those areas is vital.

Returning for another season out wide are wide receivers Amare Thomas, Koby Young, and Harvey Broussard Ⅲ paired with running backs like Mahki Hughes and DJ Butler. On the other side of the football, it is Will James, Kentrell Webb, and Jordan Allen in the secondary, with Latreveon McCutchin on the defensive line, that highlight a powerful, physical unit.

Find ways to get that defensive wrecking crew going upfront with a locked-in secondary, along with Weigman building that charisma with his new look offense, could open up a new level of toughness and belief that this 2026-27 campaign could extend to Arlington and the College Football Playoffs, especially after Tech found their way there previously.

Lose this game, and it could be a similar story written from last year.