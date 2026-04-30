Conner Weigman’s 3 Best Houston Weapons For Next Season

Lots of options.

Offensively, Houston’s starting quarterback will have plenty of people to throw and hand off to for the season opener against Oregon State at TDECU Stadium.

The senior, Conner Weigman, knows exactly who he is working with for the 2026-27 campaign and will have plenty of teammates to distribute the football to. It’s all going to pan down to what the play call is by offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.

Head coach Willie Fritz assembled a great roster that has the potential to make a run if it puts it all together, knows the playbook, and executes. Weigman knows that, too, and will likely be getting these athletes involved the most coming in the fall.

Amare Thomas, Wide Receiver

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Surprise, surprise. Not really. Thomas is back for another season with the Cougars and will have another opportunity to work with Weigman after building a strong connection on the field. A year ago, Thomas reeled in 67 receptions for 966 yards, which almost got him over the 1,000-yard mark but fell just short. Perhaps this season looks different.

He punched it in 12 times with an average of 14.4 yards, so expectations are higher this season when he lines up. His two best games came against Arizona and West Virginia, where he combined for five touchdowns with his crafty route-running and escapability. He is now the veteran of the room and will be asked a lot this season, given losses at weapons such as Stephon Johnson and Tanner Koziol. Expect a breakout year for the Birmingham, Alabama native.

Mahki Hughes, Running Back

One name not being talked about enough is the transfer running back from Oregon and Tulane. Houston will be searching for a replacement for former running back Dean Connors, and there is a possibility that Hughes gets the nod with the first team.

In his collegiate career, he was a freshman All-American, two-time all AAC-First Team Selection, and ranked second in the American and 10th nationally in rushing. He is a scary runner who hits the hole and will find the open gap.

His footwork is solid with a nice ability to bounce outside. Last season, he had only 17 carries for 70 yards, but he will see the field more now that there is more space for him to win the job. He is a speedster and will contribute a ton to take the pressure off of Weigman, not only in the run game but also in the passing game.

Patrick Overmyer, Tight End

A great addition to Fritz’s group of men included Overmyer, who transferred in from UTSA. When he played there, he appeared in all 13 games, starting eight. Over the season, he hauled in 27 passes for 344 yards and was used often, and that likely won’t change in an offense that values the tight end.

Last season, Weigman used Koziol a ton down the field, and if Overmyer can replicate what that connection looked like, he is set for a huge breakout. He is precise in his route running, is improving in his blocking skills, and is a huge red-zone threat. Climbing the ladder in highly contested situations is something he thrives in with his big hands, and will also be an asset in “tush push” situations with his strength. He brings multiple attributes that will be showcased early on.