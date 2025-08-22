Houston Starting QB Has Mountain To Climb In Big 12 QB Rankings
A new beginning is in store for Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, as his transfer from Texas A&M brings the Cypress native home. Three injury-riddled seasons with the Aggies ended up costing him his starting job last season, and now with Houston football, he will have to work his way back up to stardom.
The Houston Chronicle unveiled its Big 12 quarterback ranking list on Friday, with Weigman sitting in the middle of the pack at 10th place out of sixteen. The Bridgeland High product is tasked with leading one of the league's worst offenses back into prominence.
A revamped supporting cast of receivers and the offensive line gives Weigman some ammunition to prove doubters wrong. Now with new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle coming into town, the whole offense is in a position to develop solid chemistry.
Why Tenth Place?
To say Weigman is ranked on the lower end due to a lack of skill would be a bold mistake. The six-foot-three junior has shown flashes of greatness at A&M and gave a strong case for himself to be considered among the Southeastern Conference's elite.
Unfortunately for him, the eyes of critics do not have a soft spot for injury, and when a quarterback goes down, it is always a next-man-up mentality. With that said, Weigman comes in as a victim of circumstance, as his numbers with the Aggies were amazing as a whole.
A total of 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions shows there is a high ceiling for this veteran transfer with lots left to be proven. He was a 2022 ESPN Freshman All-American and has the build to dominate Big 12 opponents. But like the quarterbacks below him, like Colorado's Kaidon Slater, he has yet to have the opportunity to present himself on the Big 12 stage.
Opportunity has afforded Weigman a second chance to put the college football world on notice that he was once the top quarterback prospect in the country. A solid camp in both the spring and fall gets the Houston quarterback comfortable with his new offense, as the Cougars will be out to right the wrongs of the past.
With Ball State transfer tight end Tanner Koziol ready to haul in passes and a bolstered wide receiver corps prepared to make plays downfield, it is very likely to see Weigman go from a questionable temporary solution to the man who puts Houston football into the Big 12 Championship conversation.