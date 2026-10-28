Houston Still Has a Path to the Big 12 Championship Game After Utah Loss

At first glance, it looked all the hopes for the Houston Cougars to make the Big 12 Championship game were now out of the window after the devastating loss on the road to Utah on late Saturday night.

Houston's contention for the College Football Playoff also took a significant hit with its second loss of the year. The only realistic way the Cougars can now make the CFP would be if they win the Big 12 Championship. An 11-1 record would've likely done the job for Houston to make it to Arlington, Texas.

At 10-2, there are big question marks about that happening. A win vs. Utah would've put Houston firmly at the top of the Big 12 standings and on a straight path to the conference title game. Now, it's not that simple.

Most will believe No. 18 Houston has no chance with a 3-2 Big 12 record through five games. That's not necessarily the case when taking a closer look at the possible standings and matchups going forward.

There's still a lot to play for. Houston winning out would get it to 10-2. Given how unpredictable college football has been this year, that record would be enough to see UH play in the Big 12 championship if these results go its way.

Houston's Path to Big 12 Title Game

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils team celebrate with the trophy after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston has the highest strength of schedule in the Big 12. That's a huge part of why the Cougars are still alive, even with a slim chance. Most three-way or four-way ties in the standings would favor Houston. Additionally, most contenders play each other. The Cougars must win out to even have this outside shot.

A genuinely possible scenario would be Utah winning out, and all the other Big 12 contenders each having two losses. That would set up a rematch against the Utes in the conference title game.

1. No. 6 Utah beats No. 8 BYU at home

2. No. 22 Arizona beats No. 13 Texas Tech on the road

3. No. 13 Texas Tech beats No. 24 Oklahoma State on the road.

Utah winning out would mean that Arizona gets a second loss as well.

This scenario also works if Utah loses two games, one to BYU and Cincinnati.

Now, Texas Tech could also beat Arizona, and Utah could instead lose to Arizona and Cincinnati. That would set up Houston vs. Texas Tech in the championship.

Another option would be Texas Tech beating Arizona and losing to Oklahoma State, along with Utah taking care of BYU. Oklahoma State would then need to lose another game, possibly at Iowa State or Kansas State, for its second loss.

As long as there's one team with 1 loss or fewer, and at least three teams with two losses, including Houston, the Cougars can make it. There are so many different options for what could happen given some of these matchups.

Houston will find out in the next three weeks if something like this is possible. The fact that Cincinnati is now a competitive team has caused some chaos. The Cougars need a lot of chaos, and if the chips fall their way, a trip to Arlington is still possible.

Each game will be important to watch. Texas Tech against Oklahoma State could be very important. The possibilities are still endless.