Houston Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Texas Tech

Houston fell to Texas Tech 28-26, extending the Red Raiders' winning streak to eight against the Cougars.

In the game, there were a couple of players who raised their stock and some that plummeted.

Here is who helped or hurt themselves against Texas Tech.

Stock Up

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the failed two-point conversion, quarterback Conner Weigman looked like one of the top passers in the Big 12, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, he was proficient in the ground game, running for 56 yards on 13 carries.

Wide receiver Koby Young also brought his stock up. In the three games he has played, he has had a catch of over 40 yards. In this game, Young had a 46-yard touchdown reception to keep the Cougars close to the Red Raiders.

Young is becoming the exact receiver Houston needs: a reliable deep threat.

Wide receiver Amare Thomas caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He remains the engine of the offense and Weigman's go-to target against the ranked secondary.

He has scored a touchdown in every game of the season so far and leads the Cougars in receptions with 18. In the opener, he had 133 yards. Against Southern, he had only 27 yards but due to the blowout win, he was pulled early for the new receivers.

Even when faced with the nation's best, he somehow finds a way to get open and make an impact on games.

Tight end Patrick Overmyer is becoming the reliable target that former Houston tight end Tanner Koziol was. He had 72 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. He scored the touchdown before Houston attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game.

Defensive backs Jalen Mayo and Will James also saw their stock rise. James picked off quarterback Tommy Castellanos on Texas Tech's first play of the game. Mayo had a one-handed interception against quarterback Will Hammond before halftime.

Stock Down

Wide receiver Trent Walker had only five receiving yards on two catches. In the last two games, he had 24 yards against Oregon State and 35 against Southern.

Compared with last year, Walker's production is decreasing exponentially. At Oregon State, he had 302 yards in the first three games. Young and Overmyer seem to be getting more of Weigman's attention than Walker is.

On Sept. 26, Houston faces off against Georgia Southern, which could be a chance for players who dropped their stock to bring it back up.